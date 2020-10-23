Amnesia: Rebirth The Cave Walkthrough

This walkthrough will take you through Amnesia: Rebirth The Cave area in the early hours of this horror adventure. There are many objectives and collectibles found in this location but don’t worry, all of them will be explained in the walkthrough below.

Amnesia: Rebirth The Cave

Once you are inside the cave, you will find a campsite. On the left, you will find a box next to a first aid kit. Inside this box is the wedding photo of Salim and Tasi.

Right next to the table is a case containing matches and Hanks Notes.

Go back to the main area and then to the room on the right to find more engineering documents on the table.

Next to the table, you will find the photos of Richard Fairchild and Alexander Sterling. Continue into the next room on your right to find Yasmin Chabani’s ID on the box.

Close the case on the floor next to the box to find the Encyclopaedia on Algeria, then turn around to find the letter written by Jonathan to his wife explaining the tragic event.

Before going to the cave’s main area, lift up the pillow on the bed in the room to your right to find Hank’s notes on Eva Ritter.

Now go to the area where you will find Eva and her final note beside her.

You will also find a German poem next to the stone in this area, along with Lukas Ritter’s Grave and a photo.

Go right after exiting this room to find a Green table with Salim’s Note left behind by him. Continue forward to find more matches on your left.

Now go deeper into the cave and light up the fire on your left. Keep following the fire places. In the end, turn right immediately to find Salim’s note from his diary.

Continue till you find the tunnel, choose the left tunnel, and pick up the matches on the floor as you walk through it.

On the right branch at the end of the tunnel, you will find another ripped out page from Salim’s diary,

Now follow the light on your left. A fire will blow out, making it a dead-end, but you can take cover in the nearby shrine.

On the left of the shrine, you will find a note in the chest near the entrance, some matches, and more matches in a white pot next to the shrine.

Wait for the fire to cool down and go right. When you reach the fork, head left to find matches and head to the other side of the tunnel to find the light on your left and note on your right.

After collecting the note and the light, move across the plank and turn right.

Another plank waits here, but when you walk over it, it will break. You will once again find yourself at the bottom of the cave.

Follow the green light here and you will come across the monster. A cutscene will take you to another part of the cave.

Once you regain control, follow the light ahead of you and you will see some floating rocks here. Keep going forward, duck under the branch ahead upon which a cutscene will play.

Take a sharp right to approach the floating rocks as the cutscene ends. Tasi’s Amulet will open a rift that you can step onto.

Head right from the rift and enter the door ahead. Continue walking till you find some lit torches, look right to find another of Salim’s note.

Go up and to your left. Use the Amulet to enter a new part of the cave, on the top of the hill.

Go straight and you will find a fork on the road. This is the last checkpoint of this walkthrough.