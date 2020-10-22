Darkest Dungeon 2 Heads To Early Access In 2021 On The Epic Games Store

Red Hook Studios has revealed a new teaser for Darkest Dungeon 2, the sequel to their roguelike strategy game that came out back in 2016. The trailer gives us glimpses at new locations and new enemies, but also gives us news that the game will be coming to Early Access in 2021.

The problem with this, unfortunately, is that the game will be coming to Early Access on the Epic Games Store, no doubt upsetting many fans of the game that wanted to take part in Early Access on Steam, as the original game did back a few years ago.

Darkest Dungeon originally took place in a small hamlet, where the player character, in the role of an heir to a noble house, must clear out the undead, mutant pigmen and fish-people that your Ancestor brought, and the unfathomable horror within the titular dungeon itself.

Darkest Dungeon 2 appears to be an expansion of this, apparently taking place out in the wider world as the player and their mercenaries must now fight against the Darkest Dungeon’s corruption as it leaks out into the wider world.

While we don’t know much about the game beyond that, whenever the game’s Early Access period starts, hopefully we’ll see new enemies, new areas, and hopefully new classes as well. Of course, we’ll have to wait for any confirmation from Red Hook about it.

It’s been indicated that the Early Access period of the game will be Epic Games exclusive, but the actual full release will be coming to multiple clients, including Steam, so if you’re not one to try out an Early Access game ahead of time, you can at least wait for around a year for when Darkest Dungeon 2 actually fully releases.

Either way, the game will likely be fully releasing sometime in late 2021 or early 2022. If you don’t mind supporting Epic Games, hopefully Red Hook Studios will announce an actual release date for the Early Access version soon. For more Darkest Dungeon content, you can also donate to the Kickstarter for the official board game.