Amnesia: Rebirth The Catacombs Walkthrough

To help you out with getting out of Amnesia: Rebirth The Catacombs, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through this location, step by step.

After you make your escape from the Hunting Grounds, your misery will continue in The Catacombs.

There’s a lot of tunnels, doorways and hallways in this location, so you might end up getting lost if you don’t know where to go.

Amnesia: Rebirth The Catacombs

Before you go back to the portal, make sure to get the second Leyden Jar that you used as you were exiting. When you reach the portal, a cutscene will trigger.

After the cutscene ends, you’ll see a light illuminating a path in front of you. Keep walking along this path.

You’ll eventually crawl your way through some tunnels, after which you’ll see a pillar ahead of you.

Right before this pillar, there will be a few matches on a rock to your left, so make sure to get them before you hop over this pillar.

After hopping over the pillar, continue walking forward and you’ll find some more matches.

After you get those, head towards the right and keep on crawling through the tunnels.

These tunnels will lead you to a room. When you enter the room, you’ll see a statue standing right in front of you. After entering this room, head to the right.

You’ll find that same locked door that you found on the other side of the Hunting Grounds; but this time, it’ll be unlocked.

Make your way through this door and you’ll find a big green one up in front of you, which you need to go inside.

Go down the staircase and you’ll see a door to your right. After heading through the door, turn left and then move through the tunnels.

As you’re crawling through these tunnels, you’ll head some spooky monster noises. Before you go through the door to your right, wait until the monster noises go away.

After heading through the door, go towards the left. You’ll see a tiny hole there which you can crawl through to find a wheel.

Before you turn the wheel, look for a box sitting on the shelf at the back. It’ll give you some matches.

After grabbing the matches, turn the wheel to open up a metal door.

Head through the door and then follow the green light to your left. When you encounter the monster, don’t fret because it’s asleep.

Sneak past the monster and then head towards the right. Keep moving forwards until you find a door to your left.

When you go through the door, you’ll find another light as well as another monster.

Sneaking past this monster is not as easy. You’ll see a hole covered by some planks to its left. Move them off of the hole.

When you do this, a few rocks will fall down, which will wake up the monster.

Hide in the hole and wait for the monster to leave. Once it’s gone, go back up and continue moving down the path that was previously blocked by the monster.

Keep following the lights until you reach the tunnels to your right.

As you’re crawling through these tunnels, you’ll find another green light in there. When you find the light, turn left and then keep moving until you encounter the green light once again.

Once you find it, move the box ahead of you and then crawl through.

Close the door behind you and then turn to the left. This will lead you to a room. Move to the other side of the room and go through the door.

After entering this room, you need to unlock the door to your right. But before doing so, grab the oil in the crate to your left.

In the next room, there will be several sleepy monsters. You need to sneak past all of them like you did with the first one in this location.

After you sneak past these monsters, turn right and walk to the pillar, then turn right again.

Here, you’ll see a monster go up a pillar. Wait until it’s completely gone before you continue moving.

Turn left and then follow the green light there. It’ll take you to a door to the left. When you go through the door, you’ll see a hole in the wall on the other side of the room.

Make your way through this hole and then jump down into the next area. Grab the matches from the box to your left and then follow the light to your right.

Crawl your way to the next room, where you’ll have to move the wood off the hole before you can crawl through it.

On the other side, you’ll find some oil in the chest. Try to make as little sound as possible in this area as there are a few monsters lurking here.

Exit this are through the door and then make your way down the stairs.

To your left, you’ll see a large statue. There will be a light to the left of the statue which you need to follow.

This light will take you to a tunnel which you can crawl through to find a mechanical door.

The wheel you need to turn to open this door is on the other side of the hole to your left, accompanied by some matches.

Take the cover off the wheel and keep turning it until it hits the dark button below it. When it hits the dark button, it’ll turn back to the light button.

When it does that, press the dark button ahead of it and then keep turning it.

Keep repeating this process until the hand reaches the top. When it does, it’ll make a loud noise that’ll alert the monsters; so you’ll need to make a run for the gate.

Follow the light to your left and then go down the corridor to your right. You’ll find another statue large statue in this area. From the statue, turn right and close the door.

Keep moving down the corridor and then turn right once you reach the end.

Move straight forward and then turn left at the end of this corridor. When you find the light, turn right and then go through the hole to your left.

Once you’ve crawled through the hole, move straight forward until you drop down into the next area.

Once there, grab the oil from the shelf and the matches from the box on the table.

After that, go through the door and then turn left once you reach the light.

Continue following the lights and keep yourself to the right. You’ll eventually find yourself in a room with a large green door to the right.

Inside of trying to open up this door, head towards the left and then go through the door there.

Then, go through the hole to your right and then continue following the lights, which will take you up.

You will then drop down to another area where you’ll find a staircase. Go up the staircase and go through the door.

You’ll find a machine here that needs to be booted up. Luckily, you have some Leyden Jars that can do the job.

Put them on the machine to boot it up and then turn the wheels to line up the light with the orb.

Once you’ve successfully aligned them, a cutscene will trigger. This completes the Catacombs location in Amnesia: Rebirth.