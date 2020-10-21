Unskippable NBA 2K21 Ads “Will Be Fixed,” Says 2K Sports

Following a storm of criticism for adding unskippable adverts in NBA 2K21 post-release, publisher 2K Sports has assured that the said adverts will be removed.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, 2K Sports stated that the ad placements “impacted our players’ experience in a way we did not intend, as these ads are not meant to run as part of the pre-game introduction”. The publisher confirmed that “this will be fixed in future episodes” but refrained from giving away any release window.

NBA 2K21 was released over a month ago but the unskippable adverts were added only recently. The new installment already retails at full price and reasons why players were not too keen to wait until the advert finishes before being able to edit their lineups. The experience is the same across all platforms, even on PC with solid-state drives. NBA 2K21 comes to a halt once the adverts start running.

This is also not the first time that 2K Sports has been marred for trying to sneak unskippable adverts into a fully priced game. The publisher pulled a similar stunt last year with NBA 2K20 and which saw a ton of criticism from players. Electronic Arts, as another publisher, added unskippable adverts in UFC 4 only recently but reversed the decision in the face of backlash.

NBA 2K21 will be releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X once the next-generation consoles launch worldwide. The game will be playable from day one through backwards compatibility. With 2K Sports now in the news, interested buyers may want to wait around a month to see if the publisher rolls in any unwanted and unwarranted surprises.

It is unfortunate that 2K Sports did what it did. NBA 2K21 was recently being hailed as one of the few games that look absolutely stunning on next-generation hardware. The difference was as stark as night and day.