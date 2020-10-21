Microsoft Announces Improvements For Next-Gen Master Chief Collection

As one of their biggest and most-played properties, it should come as no surprise that Microsoft has just announced that they’ll be making improvements for the next-gen Master Chief Collection, the collection of all of the Halo games from Combat-Evolved to, most recently, Halo 3: ODST. Here’s how the game will look.

To start off with, the collection will be fully optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, including 120 frames per second, with split-screen improvements and being able to go up to 4K resolution in order to take full advantage of the increased power of next-gen consoles.

To make it even better, you won’t have to buy the entire thing again. Anyone who already owns the MCC that ends up buying an Xbox Series X or S will be able to download the Master Chief Collection for free on November 17. If you have the game on GamePass, you’ll also get it for free.

The next-gen Master Chief Collection should help some players be able to scratch their Halo itch until Halo Infinite comes out, after Microsoft announced the game was being delayed until 2021. Halo Infinite was originally supposed to be a launch title, before the Covid-19 pandemic and various development issues made that unfeasible.

Considering the regular content updates to the Master Chief Collection, there’s plenty of stuff to go through while we’re waiting for Infinite. We may even get Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians ported to the game in the time between now and when Halo Infinite releases, if 343 changes their minds.

Of course, this all remains to be seen, especially since we don’t have any details on other Halo games aside from the information on the next-gen Master Chief Collection. Microsoft may give us more information at a later date, but until then, we can still look forward to playing the Halo games on the Xbox Series X in the future.