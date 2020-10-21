Ghost Of Tsushima 2 Coming To PS5, Hints Job Listing

Ghost of Tsushima appears to be receiving a sequel on PlayStation 5 which means that Sony Interactive Entertainment can add another prominent franchise to its next-generation first-party library.

Sucker Punch Productions is now actively seeking a narrative writer with a “desire to write stories set in feudal Japan” for an unknown project. The candidate should also have knowledge of the historical time period. Ghost of Tsushima takes place in feudal Japan and which reasons that the developer possibly has a sequel in its pipelines. Either that or a new story-based expansion pack since the game will be playable on PS5 in 60 frames per second through backwards compatibility.

There is also the possibility that Sucker Punch Productions wants to create more content for the recently released Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. The free multiplayer mode for the base game tasks players to complete new missions in either two-player or four-player co-op with the latter being a survival mission against seemingly endless waves of enemies.

That being said, fans still have the right to cross their fingers for a full-blown next-generation sequel. Ghost of Tsushima sold more than 2 million copies in the first three days of release, making it the fastest-selling first-party debut of an original IP in PlayStation history. The game further managed to exceed all expectations in Japan where a potential stock shortage forced Sony to request players to purchase a digital copy from PlayStation Store instead.

Sucker Punch Productions should hence face no problems in getting approval for a sequel. Ghost of Tsushima was reportedly in development for around six years. Provided that the initial concept work has already been drawn out, a sequel can be expected to land on PS5 somewhere near the end of the next console cycle.