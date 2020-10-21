In this guide, we will talk about Amnesia Rebirth Endings. Be it the good ending or the bad ending, or even the very secret one; we will discuss all the endings in Amnesia Rebirth in detail.

Amnesia: Rebirth Ending

Amnesia Rebirth is a compelling and terrifying tale of trauma that twists people with fear and anxiety.

By the time you reach the end of this roughly 7-hour long campaign, you will be presented with multiple paths to choose from, and we will cover all of the paths in this Amnesia Rebirth Endings guide.

The Good Ending

Once the cutscene is over, take the baby and pick up the Leyden Jar. Then head outside and face the Empress again.

You have to struggle with your Arrow keys to run away from her and then use the Tendrils to hide from her gaze.

You have to calm the baby so the Empress doesn’t hear her crying and make your way to the large doors to escape from the Throne room.

Go to the teleporter, place the jar, and then inject the red fluid in it.

Congrats, you have made it back to Paris with Amari.

The Bad Ending

You don’t have to do too much for this ending. Once the cutscene is over, just put Amari back in the cot and then leave the room.

Soon, The Empress will turn Tasi into one of the harvester ghouls, and she will be doomed to roam the underworld for eternity.

The only assurance she will have is that at least her daughter is safe.

Secret Conclusion

Amnesia Rebirth also has a 3rd, secret ending.

Once the cutscene is over, take the baby and pick up the Leyden Jar. Then head outside and face the Empress again.

You have to calm the baby, so the Empress doesn’t hear her crying, and this time instead of the large doors, you have to go to the small doors on the other side of the Throne room.

Once inside the room, open the control panel and inject the red fluid into it.

Do this for the other two panels in the room as well, and you will see red flesh-like bits erupting from everywhere around the Throne room.

Once you do this to all three panels, a short cutscene will playout where Tasi and Amari stay in the underworld and destroy it along with themselves