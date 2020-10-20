Mortal Kombat 11 Hides A Secret Reptile Fight

Mortal Kombat 11 has had its share of secrets and cameos similar to any other installment in the franchise. The difference being that the new installment is apparently still hiding something for players to discover.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, a known data miner who accurately leaked the contents of the recently revealed Kombat Pack 2 reminded everyone that Mortal Kombat 11 has a secret fight. Reptile is an unplayable character in the game but does make a cameo in the Krypt. The data miner claims that players can unlock a secret fight against Reptile in Mortal Kombat 11. The way to trigger the special in-game event however remains to be discovered.

To remind you all, there are currently 2 secrets in the files that we don't know how to activate.

1- Secret Reptile / Noob fight.

2- Secret ToT tower. — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) October 20, 2020

Reptile was similarly unplayable in the original Mortal Kombat but players could unlock a fight against him by meeting certain conditions. Mortal Kombat 11, as claimed, possibly features Reptile in similar fashion. The character is still unplayable and will remain so until developer NetherRealm Studios decides to add him, but meeting some secret condition can allow players to fight him which will probably be just a reskinned Scorpion.

Kombat Pack 2 introduces the highly requested Mileena and Rain to the playable roster alongside a guest appearance by John Rambo himself. NetherRealm Studios has only shown Rain in action at the time of writing. Mileena should be next with John Rambo to follow.

The developer has not confirmed if there will be another Kombat Pack in the future, which might as well not be happening any way because the time is now for NetherRealm Studios to start moving towards the strongly rumored Injustice 3 in 2021.