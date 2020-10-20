Hackers Greatly Enjoyed Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta

Call of Duty as a franchise is renowned for doing the bare minimum to combat the menace of hackers in online multiplayer. Modern Warfare and Warzone, for example, are still plagued with hackers even after numerous updates to the abysmal anti-cheat. The new Black Ops Cold War unsurprisingly fares no better.

According to a report from MP1st earlier in the week, aim-botting and wall-hacking players did not even wait for the new installment to release. Black Ops Cold War was riddled with hackers throughout its open beta and which says a lot about the anti-cheat as well as what players can expect post-release.

Black Ops Cold War supports cross-play between consoles and PC just like Modern Warfare and Warzone. The feature was enabled during the open beta and which resulted in several console players getting destroyed by hackers on PC left and right. There was no other choice for players but to disable cross-play on consoles which was thankfully available in the beta phase.

Why can a publishing giant like Activision not come up with a robust and meaningful anti-cheat for all of its online games is a fair question. Call of Duty has been suffering from hackers, cheaters, botters, or whatever the internet likes to call them, for years now. The closest and logical reasoning as far as the community is concerned is that Activision does not care at all.

With a new Call of Duty game hitting retail every single year, the developers involved have to only announce new crackdowns against hackers for a year before most of the player-base moves over to the next Call of Duty game, and so the cycle repeats again, and again.

Black Ops Cold War hence is likely in for a similar treatment. While some may argue that a dysfunctional anti-cheat in an open beta should not be taken as a final representation, this is how it has been with every game. Expect Treyarch and Raven Software to act surprised in the coming months. Expect both developers to make a ton of promises. Nothing will happen. Hackers will continue to make themselves comfortable.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases for both current-generation and next-generation consoles alongside PC on November 13, 2020. Those who purchase the game on consoles should remember to disable cross-play as soon as possible.