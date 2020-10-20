Ghost of Tsushima Legends Assassin Class Guide

In the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer mode, you are able to choose one of four classes and gain access to new abilities. Ghost of Tsushima Legends Assassin Class is made for players who prefer to use stealth to take out their foes before retreating back to the shadows.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends Assassin Class

Assassins have the ability to get up close to enemies and take them out with deadly final blows. This makes them ideal for taking on enemies that like archers.

The primary weapon used in this class is the Kunai. You can take out your foe after sneaking up on them and then retreat back into hiding with the help of the Smoke Bombs.

This means you can move around the area undetected and drop enemies before they know what hit them.

Assassin Abilities and Skill Tree

Ultimate Ability: Shadow Strike – Rank 1

This is the Assassin Class’s ultimate ability. It allows you to target and assassinate three foes from without being near them at the cost of three Resolve.

Class Ability: Toxic Vanish – Rank 1

This Smoke Bomb poisons enemies when you use it to vanish. This means you can disappear and the enemy will become staggered, allowing you to finish him off. It will also slowly deal damage over time to the foe, so this is a great way to get yourself out of a situation where you’re overwhelmed.

Class Ability: Group Vanish – Rank 10

As the name implies, this ability will make your allies vanishing along with you. This is useful for getting your entire team out of sticky situations. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Perk: Critical Hit – Rank 2

Assassinations deal 30% bonus damage to foes. This is particularly helpful if you’re trying to bring down brutes and we strongly recommend combining it with your use of Smoke Bombs. It also works great Group Vanish and Toxic Vanish.

Perk: Super Strike – Rank 7

Additional double-damage done by Stealth Attack at the cost of one Resolve.

Perk: Assassin Unleashed – Rank 14

Class Ability cooldown is reduced by 15% so that you can vanish much more frequently.

Perk: Experienced Assassin – Rank 3

Stealth Attacks take less time to perform, so you have additional time to vanish.

Perk: Light Step – Rank 9

You can run without being heard by enemies. This is ideal for moving quickly and stealthily.

Perk: Opportunist – Rank 16

Staggered foes take 50% more assassination with this perk.

Perk: Shadow Storm – Rank 5

This perk works with Shadow Strike by adding 2 additional strikes to the ability. This will allow you to target up to five foes.

Perk: Chain Vanish – Rank 11

Vanish becomes reactivated instantly after assassinating a target while you’ve already vanished.

Perk: Legendary – Rank 18

You are able to equip another Legendary item to you loadout.

That covers everything you need to know about the Assassin Class in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.