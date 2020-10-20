In this Fortnite Season 4 Week 8 XP Coin Locations guide, we will take a look at how to find all the XP Coins present in the week 8 of Fortnite’s Season 4. We will discuss their location and the actions you will need to perform to collect all of the XP Coins.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 8 XP Coin Locations

Your Fortnite Chapter 2 Battlepass XP can be increased using multiple ways, and collecting XP Coins is one of them. It is also the fastest way to increase XP.

Every week new Coins are added to the map at random locations, and if you want to increase your XP, you can find those Coins.

Let’s see where they placed the Coins in week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4:

Coin Number 1

You can see the location of the first Coin marked by the blue pin on the map. It is present on the northeast side of the map.

You will find it on a cliff. This will be a green Coin.

Coin Number 2

This is present a little southwest from the first one, as shown on the map. You will find it next to some trees.

This is a purple Coin, and when you come in contact with this Coin, it will break into multiple small Coins, and then you will need to collect all those Coins to get the whole XP bonus.

Coin Number 3

This is a blue XP Coin, and it is present inside a trash bin inside a junkyard. The location is shown on the map. You will have to break the trash bin to get the Coin.

Coin Number 4

As this XP Coin is present on top of a tree, you will have to do some construction work to get to its height. This is a purple Coin.

Coin Number 5

This Coin is present on the small islands in the most southwestern part of the map.

You will find this green XP Coin on the left side of the small bridge structure between a pair of these islands.

Coin Number 6

This Coin is just north of the last one. You will find it inside a wooden house. Go up the stairs and break the cupboard to reveal this blue XP Coin.

Coin Number 7

Head a little northeast from the last Coin to get this green XP Coin. It is present on top of a lily pad in the canal.

Coin Number 8

This Coin is present in the South of the map on the beach. You will find a tent next to a big rock. Break the box present next to the box, and you will find the blue Coin.

Coin Number 9

This Coin is located at the north of the last Coin, exactly at the tail of the big black cat statue, or is it a panther? I don’t know, it looks like a big cat to me.

Coin Number 10

Head to the southeast of the map and inside the hidden beach. There is some washed up stuff there that includes a bathtub as well. The Coin will be floating on top of the bathtub.