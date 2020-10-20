How to Get Pets in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find a few creatures that you can have as pets. You can befriend a Dog named Scratch and even an Owlbear Cub! In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about getting the aforementioned pets in Baldur Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Pets

As of right now, there are two different animals you can adopt as pets in Baldur’s Gate III. We have detailed how to get both of them and what benefits they offer in the guide below.

Owlbear Pet

You will find the Owlbear Cub in the Owlbear Cave. This area is found in the early portions of your adventure in Baldur’s Gate 3. The cub isn’t alone.

You will encounter an adult owl bear mother as well. Additionally, you can locate a Gilded Chest of Selûne here, so keep an eye out for that.

Scratch the Dog

You will find Scratch the Dog in the middle of Blighted Village and Druid Grove. Just head north from the Owlbear cave, and you will find Scratch.

As you continue towards Scratch, you’ll find that he is guarding the body of his previous owner.

When you speak to the Dog, you can choose from the given options: Perception check, an Intimidation check, or an Animal Handling check.

Any of them will get you this pet, so choose the option with the highest bonus.

In the end, you will have to reach out your hands towards Scratch to give him your scent. He will appear at your party camp two nights later after doing so.

What Scratch the Dog can do for you

You can have a good time with your pet at the camp. Scratch will also bring a ball which you can throw, and he will fetch it for you. The Dog will also find items when he goes to fetch the ball.

Sometimes Scratch will also bring you items that can be very beneficial for you by himself.

Sometimes you wouldn’t find anything useful in the pouch. But you will also find useful items like the healing potion.

Scratch cannot be used in combat as you cannot take it out of the camp.

You can still use this pet to get approvals from the pet-loving companions you wanted to add to your party.