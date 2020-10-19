Xbox Series S To Outsell Series X Because “Price Really Matters,” Says Spencer

Xbox Series S features trimmed-down hardware specifications to be notably cheaper than Xbox Series X. However, despite being the less powerful of the two next-generation consoles, Microsoft believes that the cheaper alternative will sell far more units in comparison over the course of the new generation.

Speaking with Kotaku in a recent interview, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, stated that early buyers are expected to side with Xbox Series X but “over the generation, our expectation would be that price really matters and that you would see the Xbox Series S sell more.”

Microsoft will be competing with Sony Interactive Entertainment during the crazed holiday season. With both console manufacturers witnessing pre-orders going live and selling out within minutes, Spencer stated that Microsoft expects every single Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console to sell during the holidays as long as they are available. However, the console manufacturer with the best production capacity will see the best sales.

“I think demand is just going to outstrip supply of pre-orders,” said Spencer. “For us and PlayStation, I think that the manufacturing supply chain is going to dictate [market] share more than anything else.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Spencer revealed an interesting fact about Xbox Series S. He noted that the cheaper console can load some games faster in comparison to Xbox Series X. That is because Xbox Series S games are going to be smaller in size by having low-resolution assets, which the internal solid-state drive will be able to load much faster.

Xbox Series S has been designed to target 60 frames per second at 1440p and in some cases, managing even 120 frames per second but at the same resolution. The cheaper alternative retails at $300 while the Xbox Series X flagship retails at $500. That difference of $200 is what matters. The all-digital PlayStation 5 in comparison retails at $400 because it still uses the same hardware except for a disc drive. Microsoft believes that to be the game changer over the course of the next generation.