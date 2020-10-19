Cyberpunk 2077 Comes On Two Blu-Ray Discs

Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly releases on not one but two Blu-ray discs for current-generation consoles which should not come as a surprise.

CD Projekt Red has given everything to make Cyberpunk 2077 larger than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on every scale and metric possible. The game, as revealed so far, looks to be even larger than most recent role-playing releases in terms of features and possibilities. It hence reasons that the Polish developer requires an extra Blu-ray disc to fit in the whole of Night City.

While an official confirmation remains to be made, a leaked box art of the Xbox One version surfaced online (via NeoGAF) on the weekend. The labelling text clearly states that the box contains two Blu-ray discs.

That being said, much like other games that ship with two Blu-ray discs, Cyberpunk 2077 should use one disc to install the base files and the second disc to run the files. That means players require to only have one of the two Blu-ray discs in the disc drive while playing. There should be no disc-changing between areas which can be quite annoying.

CD Projekt Red confirmed last week that the general size of Cyberpunk 2077 comes to about 70GB on PC. This was previously rumored to be around 200GB which the developer quickly rebutted to be inaccurate. It should be noted though that installation files tend to be larger in size for consoles compared to PC. The 70GB package is hence unlikely to be the same for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

To get a rough idea of where Cyberpunk 2077 stands, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt weighs nearly 50GB on PC with both expansion packs. The same size goes up to about 70GB on PlayStation 4. Night City perhaps weighs about 90GB on consoles when using the same comparison, meaning that once post-release expansions start rolling in, console owners are going to need to make a lot of storage space.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020.