Mentions Of Watch Dogs Legion Ray Tracing Removed From Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store has apparently updated its page on Watch Dogs Legion by removing the mention of ray tracing. Exactly why isn’t known, but it might be a mistake, considering various other games have kept the ray tracing blurb and Watch Dogs Legion ray tracing is still mentioned on the Xbox.com page.

Considering that ray tracing is a buzzword that’s been used in a lot of advertisements for all sorts of next-gen games, for Microsoft to remove mention of it from Watch Dogs Legion can really only be a mistake, especially considering how important that would be for the game and on the Xbox.

Ray tracing is the process of generating an image by tracing the path of light through pixels and simulating how it interacts with various objects. The sheer amount of processing power that such a process normally takes is why it’s such a big deal now; because it couldn’t be done before.

Considering that Watch Dogs Legion takes place in a bustling city with a huge amount of stuff going on, it’s the perfect game to show off ray tracing, hence why it’s unlikely that Watch Dogs Legion ray tracing was taken off the Microsoft Store blurb for any reason other than accident.

Various other bits of gameplay for the game, including a video made on the Xbox Series S, did show that there was also ray tracing involved in the game, and many other games besides, so there’s no telling who decided to remove it from the game, and why.

We’ll have to see if the descriptor actually ends up getting restored, but in any case, don’t worry; Watch Dogs Legion ray tracing is still part of the game, and you’ll be able to experience it for yourself when the game releases on October 29 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, and later on for the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.