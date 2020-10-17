You need to learn how to be the Master Thief/Rogue to get the things you need in the Forgotten Realms. This guide will help you learn how to steal in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Stealing is wrong and frowned upon. This sentiment is carried by the NPCs of Baldur’s Gate 3, and this makes stealing risky as it will antagonize NPCs around you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Stealing

Any form of thievery is a prohibited act in Baldur’s Gate 3, and this is clear by the fact that it appears RED when you interact with any item in the game.

Doing such a task will draw out a negative response from the surrounding NPCs.

Stealing

Stealing something is very simple, take it when no one’s looking.

The first thing you need to make sure is that you are not in the field of view of any of the NPC around you.

This means it’s not a good idea to teal something in crowded places, as the chances of someone catching you red-handed are very high in this scenario.

Another strategy to employ is to hide behind an object, like a table or rock, when stealing something, to stay out of sight.

You can enter stealth mode by pressing “C” and crouching behind any surface to conceal yourself. This is very helpful to take things without being spotted.

In case you are using an advanced character, mostly for a spell caster, you can use invisibility spells to sneak and steal.

This is the best method to steal from heavily guarded areas and chests without causing much ruckus.

Lockpicking

In case you plan to steal from chests, you need to know how to pick locks to open them. Also, you need this skill to unlock doors throughout the game.

Now you can either look for a key that matches the lock or use the Thief’s Tools item to break into the lock.

Since you’ll probably be sneaking around, we will look at the Thief’s Tool use.

The best way to be better at picking locks is to invest in the Sleight of Hand skill. The character with the higher skill has a better chance of picking the lock successfully.

When you successfully pick a lock, the Thief’s Tools will be safe and can be reused again and again until you fail to pick a lock, after which the item will disappear from your inventory.

A quick tip, save before picking a hard lock, so in case you lose your Thief’s Tool, you can just reload the Save File and retry.

Pickpocketing

Pickpocketing is the second most common possible way of stealing in the game. To pickpocket, you need to get behind the NPC you wish to steal from.

The same requirements as those of stealing apply; Do not be in any other NPC’s field of vision and move in stealth mode while doing so.

Once behind the NPC and when picking the pocket, it is literally a gamble.

Each NPC has a set point value, and you need to roll a dice with a value higher or equal to that value to steal. And with that, you only steal a single item at a time.

This makes the task of picking pockets a huge risk depending on luck and a long task.

The best way to increase your odds of a successful pick is to again invest in the Sleight of Hand skill.

This investment is highly recommended for your thief, as if you get caught, the victim will attack you.

If there are other unaware NPC around, they will all become hostile and attack you, so it is better to be skilled enough before making pickpocketing a common thing for you.

Hope this guide helps you become a Master Thief. Happy Stealing.