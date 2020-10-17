The Arcane Tower is a worthwhile place to visit during your time in the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3. In this Baldur’s Gate 3 Arcane Tower Guide, we’ll be showing you how to make your way to the mysterious Ruined Tower through the mysterious Underdark.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Arcane Tower

The Mysterious Arcane Tower is also a part of the ‘Tell Omeluum About the Parasite’ side-quest. If you’re searching for the Tower in the Underdark, then the following information should take you right to the doorstep of the Ruined Tower.

Finding the Ruined Tower

A cleric who goes by the name of Lenore lives in this Tower, and the Tower is nearby Myconid Colony. The Tower seems to change locations often, but currently, it can be found by the South-West.

Head to the Underdark Beach near the draugrs. Go South along the beach, and you’ll find an abandoned shack. Take the narrow path to the Torchstalk mushrooms (Be careful, they explode). Down the path, you’ll have to jump across a gap.

Keep going West from here to find the stone steps taking you to the front of the Tower.

Here, you’ll be pitted against a little opposition. As you get closer, you’ll find that a blue beam seems to be following your character. This is an Arcane Turret that will rip the closest person to it a new one.

Use the turn-based mode by pressing space to deal with it. Hit it with a few ranged shots and hide behind the rock to avoid taking any damage.

Entering the Arcane Tower

You can get into the Tower through two methods. Jump through the window to the left of the large doorway, or just pick the doorway. You’ll see all sorts of treasure goodies, however it’s best not to jump in just yet.

The treasure is in the range of two Arcane Turrets. Use the nearby pillars as cover and repeat the same method we used for the previous turret to take them both out.

Fixing the Elevator

Once you’ve destroyed both of the turrets, you’ll find an elevator in the middle of the room with a bright blue light. Fixing the elevator is going to solve a lot of our problems.

Go to the right of the front door after going down the stairs. Jump through the wall to the mushroom top.

Continue from the purple mushroom to the blue one and then jump to the red mushroom. Jump to the brown mushroom and walk across to the blue mushroom. Jump down from the blue mushroom and be cautious of taking damage. You can use Feather Fall or Misty Step to avoid the damage here.

Keep walking along the Tower and you’ll find a tree with blue Sussur Blooms. Being within the vicinity of these Blooms will prevent anyone from casting any spells. You only need one to repair the elevator.

Note: The Sussur Bloom shrivels outside of the Underdark.

Powering the Ruined Tower

After you have a Sussur Bloom, go to the Ruined Tower and head to the back of the room with the Power Generator attached to the bottom of the elevator.

Interact with the Power Generator and put the Sussor Bloom into the slot. Click combine to merge the Bloom with the generator.

Once you power the generator, a cutscene should trigger showing you that the Tower is completely powered up now. You will now be able to use the elevator buttons at your convenience.

The Arcane Tower is now fully functional, and powered up. Explore away!