Xbox Series X Draws Significantly Less Power Than Xbox One X

It was normal to assume that Xbox Series X would draw twice the amount of power than Xbox One X since Microsoft touted its next-generation console to be twice as powerful. The reality though is not only different but also surprising.

According to a preview by Tweakers earlier today, Xbox Series X draws nearly 30 percent less power than Xbox One X when gaming. Where the older console draws 180W when running Red Dead Redemption 2, the newer one draws only 128W when running the same game during testing.

The power difference holds well for the main menu as well where Xbox Series X uses 50W against 52W of Xbox One X. Another feat that Microsoft has managed is with the sleep mode. The oncoming next-generation console is highly energy efficient, perhaps the most in history, and consumes only 28W against 43W of Xbox One X when both consoles are put to sleep.

Xbox Series X is significantly more energy efficient. That saves you about 30 euros per year.

Considering the hardware Microsoft has chosen to run games in 60 frames per second at 4K resolution, which can go up to 120 frames per second, it is surprising that Xbox Series X still manages to draw less power than the current-generation flagship console.

Xbox Series X and its cheaper Xbox Series S alternative launch worldwide on November 10, 2020, for $500 and $300 respectively. Microsoft has already confirmed the launch lineup of games and which unfortunately contains zero first-party exclusives.

There are going to be 30 third-party games alongside “thousands of backward compatible titles across four generations” to play on day one. More games will make their way into the holiday season. Cyberpunk 2077, for example, releases right after the next-generation launches and will be playable on Xbox Series X and S on day one. Destiny 2 is another example and which will receive a next-generation enhancement update in early December. Then there is The Medium, a console-exclusive offering from Microsoft, that will be available in early December as well.