Resident Evil: Village Plot Details Emerge

Capcom has shared new details about the plot that Resident Evil: Village follows, including a few tidbits about the gameplay as well.

According to a recently translated interview between Famitsu and producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano, Ethan Winters gets brought to the sinister village in the mountains by Chris Redfield against his will. The reason behind his kidnapping of sorts remains unconfirmed but after gaining consciousness, Winters finds his way into the village and where he gets involved in whatever mystery haunts the setting of Resident Evil: Village.

This week's issue of Famitsu (10/29) features a bit of new information regarding Resident Evil: Village. Details translated into English in this thread: pic.twitter.com/fSMEIM0rXP — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) October 14, 2020

Prior Resident Evil: Village footage showed villagers being surrounded by werewolf-like creatures. Capcom confirms that those villagers are actually part of a cult and who are being protected by the creatures. The developer also notes that the dangerous creatures have no language despite appearing to have intelligence. They do though have a pack mentality and can wield weapons.

Resident Evil: Village also apparently features a shady merchant in a trench coat who will sell items to Winters and perhaps also information. Capcom teases that Ethan’s life “will depend on this character.”. Having the right items against creatures of the night certainly sounds important.

The interview however did not offer any insight on the new antagonist who has been dubbed as a witch. She is reportedly another stalking character like Mr. X and Nemesis but who is themed around insects.

Resident Evil: Village, the eighth mainline installment in the franchise, is still a year away from release. The game remains in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC with a tentative 2021 release window. Capcom is yet to confirm a cross-generation release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.