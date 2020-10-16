Baldur’s Gate 3 features intense combat that requires a significant amount of strategizing, effective use of spells, and an understanding of the action economy. This is why we have brought for you Baldur’s Gate 3: Combat Guide that will include many tips to help you get the most efficiency out of your actions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Combat Tips

As you level up in Baldur’s Gate 3, the fights will keep getting harsher, and you will need to maximize the usage of your actions and spells.

Before you get into combat, you need to analyze your warrior’s Dexterity (DEX). Dexterity is, in simple words, how agile a character is.

It also affects initiative (determines the turn order in a fight). So, characters with high DEX get to act early and hence get an edge over the enemies.

Allocate higher DEX to your character if you value acting first or want better DEX associated skill rolls.

Move Tactically

Movement in the Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat is done by highlighting a tile on the tactical map. While moving, what you need to keep in mind is to stay off the red highlighted area.

When you are moving through hazards, your path will turn red, and you will be taking damage.

Besides, you should also stay at enough distance from the enemy as not to enter its zone of control.

In the enemy’s zone of control, the enemy gets an opportunity to attack you even when it’s not his turn. The same goes for hostiles too.

Select the Best Actions

As you will have your specific chances to select actions against your opponent, you need to know which actions can you take and which are the best.

So, when your turn arrives, you will see the available actions that you can undertake against the opponent.

Among all of these available actions, some will be Bonus actions that are not always available. Be sure to go check them out and go for them whenever possible as a Bonus thing is always good.

(You will need to check the classification of your attacks and spells in order to know which of them are regular and which ones are Bonus Actions).

Go for Combos

When it comes to casting spells, there are pretty great combos that you can use against the opponents to inflict maximum damage.

One of these, as a Warlock, is the Hex, which is basically a Bonus Action. When you cast out Hex, you can use Eldritch Blast (an action) too on the same turn!