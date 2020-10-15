Xbox Series X/S Launch Lineup Revealed, Contains No Exclusives

Microsoft has finally confirmed the launch lineup of games that will accompany Xbox Series X and S on November 10, 2020.

There will be 30 games available to play on day one. 20 of them will support Smart Delivery, meaning that the next-generation versions of the labelled games will be offered to players for free as long as they own the same game on Xbox One. There will be also be “thousands of backward compatible titles across four generations” to play on Xbox Series X and S at launch.

Microsoft has noted that all of the listed games (below) have been optimized to run great on Xbox Series X and S. There are some prominent games obviously missing. Cyberpunk 2077, for example, releases right after the next-generation launch and will be playable on Xbox Series X and S on day one. Destiny 2 is another example and which will receive a next-generation enhancement update in early December. Then there is The Medium, a console-exclusive offering from Microsoft, that will be available in early December as well.

Xbox Series X/S launch lineup

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Dirt 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

The jarring absence of first-party exclusives in the launch lineup sticks out like a sore thumb. Xbox Series X and S were originally slated to receive Halo Infinite as the only first-party launch title. The game though had to be delayed to somewhere next year just a few months before release.

This is a third-party launch lineup because all of those games will be releasing for PlayStation 5 as well as PC. Almost all of them landing on PS5 once the console launches on November 12, 2020. This should not be surprising though.

Microsoft made it evident that it has decided to push its services across multiple devices and platforms to enlarge its ecosystem. That instead of focusing on first-party exclusives, which incidentally Microsoft has also invested heavily in. The only problem is that those games from Xbox Games Studios will not be arriving for another year or two.