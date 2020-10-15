Spider-Man: Miles Morales Footage Shows Instant Loading Speeds

Spider-Man: Miles Morales features uninterrupted gameplay in the absolute sense on PlayStation 5 with no loading screens even when fast-travelling.

While developer Insomniac Games had already made such claims, a new cover story by Game Informer earlier today not only offers an additional confirmation but also showcases that feat in action. The following gameplay footage demonstrates around the 0:50 mark how Miles Morales takes less than a second at most to transition into a new area.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has clearly been designed to take full advantage of the lightning-fast solid-state drive of PlayStation 5. For the sake of comparison, the original Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 takes about 20 seconds to load a new area and that too by sticking a loading screen for the duration.

Beyond the absence of loading screens, the cover story details the performance and fidelity modes that Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes with. The former runs the game in 60 frames per second at dynamic 4K resolution on PS5. The latter drops to 30 frames per second at the same 4K resolution but with ray-tracing lighting and various other visual enhancements. It will come down to the players themselves and how they want to experience the game. Considering that Spider-Man: Miles Morales has no multiplayer, players will likely opt for the fidelity mode to see PS5 pump next-generation visuals.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has already gone gold and is less than a month away from release. The standalone expansion of the PS4 original will be one of the launch titles of PS5. The game is all set for a cross-generation release on PS4 and PS5 on November 12, 2020.

Those who purchase the game on PS4 will be upgraded to the PS5 version without any cost as long as they own the standard PS5 flagship with a disc drive. However, those who purchase the pricey Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5 will receive Spider-Man Remastered for free as one attractive next-generation bundle.