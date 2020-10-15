Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Requirements Released, Six Different Configurations

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s release date is getting closer and closer, and now that it’s gotten so close, Ubisoft has released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC requirements, showing what sort of computer you’ll need to make the game run the way you want it to. There’s six different configurations to pick from.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes place in the Viking Age, where the player character Eivor leads their clan of Vikings to the British Isles in order to start a new life away from the needless warring and raiding of their homeland of Norway. But all is not well in their new home, and Eivor will need to fight to protect their people in their new home.

The specs run the gamut of various resolutions and framerates, ranging from the normal “Minimum” and “Recommended” options to options for 1080p resolution and 60 FPS, 2K, and 4K configurations, depending on your monitor and your system itself.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC requirements are likely going to be high even on minimum, considering how large the game worlds have been getting lately. Even the minimum configuration runs at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second, something some computers may not be able to reach even if they’re gaming PCs.

Of course, the increased size of the world means that there will be plenty to do, especially since Ubisoft has previously released a video of all of the special features and whatnot that the PC version of the game will have. That’s not even getting into exploring the British Isles, managing your settlement, and doing what Vikings do best: raiding.

The game still won’t be coming out until November 10, which puts Playstation 5 owners at a disadvantage since their console comes out on November 12, and even then only in major regions with other areas getting it November 19. If you want to see all of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC requirements for yourself, you can follow this link to Ubisoft’s page.