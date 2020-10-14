PS5 Remote Play Does 1080p, Not 4K

Sony Interactive Entertainment has expanded the remote play functionality on PlayStation 4 to support PlayStation 5 as part of a new firmware update earlier today. However, despite the next-generation console being able to run games at 4K resolution, PS5 remote play apparently only allows for 1080p output.

According to a new thread on ResetEra following the firmware update, PS5 remote play has the same streaming options as PS4. The supported resolution has been kept the same 1080p even though Sony has repeatedly touted the coming PlayStation 5 to have been designed to play games at 4K resolution.

Surprisingly, where PS4 remote play allows players to switch between 30 and 60 frames per second, PS5 remote play has no such option. Sony may have possibly updated the streaming algorithm to simply choose frame-rates automatically based upon the internet connection and the games. Hence, players can stream their games at 60 frames per second at all times without going through any options provided that resources and support are there.

Furthermore, PS5 remote play allows for HDR streaming unlike PS4. However, HDR streaming will require players to be playing on devices that are capable of displaying HDR which has actually grown immensely over the past few years.

The same firmware update 8.00 also expands the existing two-factor authentication system for PlayStation Network. Those interested can now download third-party authenticator apps from the App Store and Google Play for the security of their PlayStation consoles, which is a must for everyone out there.

As important as all of these updates are, Sony has still not unveiled the new user interface of PlayStation 5. The next-generation console launches on November 12, 2020. With the release window around the corner, Sony should be showcasing the new user interface as well as other hidden features or feats in the coming weeks.