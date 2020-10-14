PS4 Firmware Update 8.00 Adds Support For Third-Party Authentication Apps

Sony Interactive Entertainment already supports a two-factor authentication system for PlayStation 4 and which should be set up by everyone to protect their PlayStation Network accounts. The system though only sends verification codes through text messages. That support will now be expanded to cover third-party authentication applications on PS4 and the coming PS5 as well.

According to patch notes shared by Sony for the new firmware update 8.00 earlier today, the two-step verification feature on PS4 “will be enhanced to support third party authenticator apps.” That means players will be able to download authenticator apps from the App Store and Google Play for the security of their PlayStation consoles.

The new firmware update 8.00 will also add numerous pre-set avatars for players to showcase on their profiles. There are 71 new avatars in total that have been taken from all-time favorite games such as Bloodborne, God of War, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, Knack, The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Last Guardian, Ratchet & Clank, Gravity Rush, and many more.

Furthermore, a much-requested feature will finally be rolled out with the firmware update despite PS4 reaching the end of its console cycle. There will now be an option to mute all microphones from the quick menu which players will likely want while gaming.

A couple of weeks ago, new software-related features were discovered to be hidden between the source code of the PlayStation Store website. The said features were targeted at PS5 but may as well also support PS4. Sony will, for example, support wishlists and allow players to create parties for up to a hundred members as well as personalize said parties by setting a name and uploading an image.

Sony has also been working on cross-generation party chat that will allow messages and chats across PS4 and PS5. However, it remains to be verified if the cross-generation support will be on a system level or for certain games.

Sony is expected to unveil the new user interface of PS5 in the coming weeks which has been teased to be a complete overhaul of the existing PS4 version.