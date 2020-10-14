NBA 2K21 Improvements Coming With Next-Gen

NBA 2K21 has been out for about a month at this point, but now 2K Sports is going into detail on the sort of NBA 2K21 improvements that we can expect when the next-gen version comes out on the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5, thanks to the additional power.

The coronavirus has hamstrung many video game development studios across this year, which has been an especially big problem for yearly sports games. IGN even criticized EA for releasing a FIFA “2021” game that was essentially unchanged by releasing the same review that they used for FIFA 2020, promising an actual one when EA actually made a different game.

NBA 2K21 seems to have met a similar reception, but the possibility of more improvements coming with the next generation is at least some measure of noticeable progress. Much of the improvements will mainly be adding precision to the movements of players, along with making use of the haptic feedback systems.

Specifically, the NBA 2K21 improvements will mean that movements and feints work together consistently. Dribbling will also have a big change, since it was developed with next-gen consoles in mind. Apparently, the difference in the two is like night and day.

Players can expect to see more precise foot movement and more realistic foot positioning, which will depend on the type of player that currently has the ball and with emphasis on interacting with the defender. The game’s ball-less contact system has also been improved to be more dynamic.

When it comes to making use of the haptic feedback, the NBA 2K21 improvements will be taking fatigue and energy into account. The less energy your player has, the harder you’ll find it to squeeze the trigger for a throw. The opponents will also pick up on this and can even take advantage of it, depending on their stats.

Hopefully the next-gen version of NBA 2K21 will be able to live up to all of these promises, but at least we only have a month to wait before we see just how noticeable the improvements are.