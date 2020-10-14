Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Gets Rated In Korea

Yet another breadcrumb has been dropped to suggest that the long-rumored Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered will be getting officially announced fairly soon.

Earlier today, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea was spotted (via Gematsu) to have rated an unannounced Mass Effect Legendary Edition which by all means appears to be the name of the Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered bundle; containing overhauled versions of all of the first three mainline installments and their post-release content and expansions before the coming of Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered (or Mass Effect Legendary Edition) was recently rated by Czech and Portuguese retailers, following reports about several United Kingdom retailers taking pre-orders last month.

There have also been other sightings as well to make Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered an open secret. BioWare should be making an official announcement during the annual N7 Day which takes place on November 7, 2020.

The remastered release itself was heavily rumored to be taking place this holiday season but now appears to have been delayed to early 2021. COVID-19 probably had a hand in the delay. BioWare may also be bringing the remastered bundle to next-generation consoles, which would only be smart. The developer may have needed more time to enhance all three games to take full advantage of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware.

Note that BioWare has already listed an artbook called Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition on Amazon. The content features “extensive new material from all three games” and is the “ultimate companion to one of the greatest series in the history of gaming.” With a release date set for March 21, 2021; many fans believe that Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered will be releasing either then or beforehand. The reason being that publishers often release artbooks alongside their games so as to not spoil in-game content.