In this Baldur’s Gate 3 Save Mayrina Walkthrough, we will cover in detail the Save Mayrina quest that is available in ACT 1 of BG3.

The early access of Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with a lot of content and exciting quests.

One of which is the Save Mayrina quest that is available in ACT 1 of the story.

This quest is available in the Sunlit Wetlands, where you’ll see two brothers quarreling with Auntie Ethel, accusing her of kidnapping their sister.

Intervene in their quarrel and finish your dialogue with the brothers as you agree to help them rescue their sister.

After you finish the dialogue, the Save Mayrina quest should show up in your quest log.

Speak to Ethel

Now, you need to go to the Riverside Teahouse where you’ll see another cutscene in which Auntie Ethel will tell Mayrina to finish her food as she is pregnant and needs to take a proper diet.

After the cutscene, Ethel will start talking to you and offer to remove the parasite in your eye.

All of your companions will disapprove of the idea, and even if you approve, the old hag would not be able to do it as it is tainted by strange shadow magic.

Reach the Basement

After this, she will teleport Mayrina out of the room. If you roam around the fireplace area, you will figure out that it’s an illusion, and there’s a passageway behind it.

Go through the fireplace to reach the old hag’s basement where she will reveal her true identity. There are other people trapped in that basement as well.

You can also find out more about Ethel’s past if you cast the Speak with Dead spell.

The Gnarled Door

As you make your way across the basement, you will reach a Gnarled Door. There are multiple ways to go through this door.

You can pick the Whispering Masks on the ground and equip them to pass the gate. Just be sure to take the masks off later otherwise you will be controlled by the old hag when you fight her.

There is an Arcane check near the door and regardless of the outcome, once you perform the check you can just pan the camera around to the other side of the Gnarled door to pass through it.

Once you pass the door, you will fight 4 of Ethel’s pawns. After you defeat the pawns, jump over the waterfall.

Passing the Poisonous Tunnel

This tunnel is filled with poisonous gas clouds and there are many ways to cross this tunnel. You can adopt any strategy that best suits you and your companions.

You can run through this area using the dash skill and healing yourself.

If you have Shadowheart as a companion, you can burn the poison with fire and then put out the fire using water. Shadowheart has a spell that creates water.

If you have Lae’ zel as a companion, you can cast the Feather Fall skill on her and use her special jump skill to easily make your way across most of the poison clouds.

Saving Mayrina

Ethel awaits at the Ancient Abode. You will see another cutscene where the old hag threatens to kill you as she has Mayrina held captive inside a cage.

After that, the Battle will start. Ethel will clone herself a total of 3 times during this fight.

You will see three hags at the same time, and while it is difficult to identify which is the real one, damaging a clone will destroy it, and only the real one has debuffs.

As soon as you deal with her, she will pull Mayrina out of her cage and clone herself as Mayrina.

Now you have to figure out which is the real one and which is the hag. The real Mayrina will say that she is not Ethel.

And then she will clone herself for the last time where she turns invisible. You can use an AoE skill or an arrow to reveal her location and deal damage.

When Ethel is down to about 10 Hp, you can either kill her or leave her. Depending on what you do will have different outcomes.

Killing her would make Mayrina very angry as she had a deal with Ethel, and you ruined it.

Doing the latter where you leave her at 10 Hp will result in Ethel begging you for mercy, and she will agree on granting you any power in return for her life and Mayrina.

If you succeed in persuasion and intimidation you can have both.

If you decide to take Ethel’s offer, she will give you an item called Auntie Ethel’s Hair that you can eat.

The Outcome

Search the hag’s workshop thoroughly as it has some decent stuff to loot. Among her things, you will find a wand called Bitter Divorce that is capable of raising the undead.

Once you are done searching her workshop, use the portal to get out of there and speak to Mayrina again.

You can use the wand to raise her husband from his grave. Now you have the choice to either give her the wand or keep it yourself.

If you hand her the wand, she will go to Baldur’s Gate in search of a way to return her husband to normal.

If you keep the want yourself or destroy it, she will be very angry at you.

Additional Notes

Reaching the Basement

If you don’t figure out that the fireplace is an illusion, you can start attacking the old hag right there, and she will run away once you deplete her Hp to about 50%.

You can then follow her through the fireplace to the basement, or you can lockpick the back door to reach a portal on the beach that takes you to her basement as well.

Saving Mayrina

If you want to end Ethel quickly, you can sneak up on her and try pushing her off the cliff.

The Outcome

If you want, you can decide to not tell Mayrina about the wand at all. Instead, you can console her using a few other dialogue choices.

If you return to the basement later, you can see that some of the other prisoners have started to recover their sanity.

The Reward for completing this quest is a whopping 50 XP