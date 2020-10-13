FIFA 21 UK Physical Sales Down By Nearly Half

FIFA 21 continues to see its physical sales slump in the United Kingdom.

The new installment in the franchise would typically be generating higher than average numbers. The physical sales of FIFA 21 though (via GamesIndustry) are down by nearly half, 42 percent to be exact, compared to FIFA 20 from last year for the opening week in the United Kingdom.

Some presumed reasons for the dive have to do with the oncoming next-generation consoles. There are likely numerous consumers who have decided to wait another month before purchasing the next-generation version of FIFA 21 on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Others may as well be focusing primarily on getting a next-generation console and any of the accompanying launch games.

It should also be noted that 2020 has witnessed a large push for digital formats. The unaccounted digital sales of FIFA 21, hence, may possibly paint a new picture for the new installment. That being said, the franchise has seldom been hurt by external factors and to see physical sales reduced by half should ring alarms at Electronic Arts.

The developer has been heavily criticised for keeping FIFA 21 largely unchanged and the same as FIFA 20 from last year. Hence, as far as fans are concerned, the new installment has pretty much been a re-release but with a new name.

The situation becomes even worse for those who purchase the game on Nintendo Switch because FIFA 21 is exactly the same game as FIFA 20 on the hybrid console. “FIFA 21 Legacy Edition will feature the same gameplay innovation from FIFA 20 without any new development or significant enhancements,” said Electronic Arts, further noting that the only changes done were to the roster to ensure all players are up to date. As maddening as it is for fans, FIFA 20 was also essentially FIFA 19 on Nintendo Switch.

The harsh reviews FIFA 21 has received since release, combined with the advent of next-generation games, may have convinced consumers to instead focus on other options. The new installment is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.