Elon Musk Asks For Buffs To Torbjorn Turrets In Overwatch

Tesla founder Elon Musk has made it quite clear on Twitter recently that he would like to see more done with Torbjorn in Overwatch, and even had some of his own ideas on how to do so. Musk revealed on Twitter just today that he mains Torbjorn in the game.

Torbjorn is an interesting character in Overwatch, being more of a support whose primary use is putting down turrets that can be upgraded as the match goes on Recent updates to the game have given Torbjorn a major rework, to the point where he’s seen as one of the strongest characters currently, though his turret was nerfed earlier this year.

Exactly what Musk intends for Blizzard to upgrade on him remains to be seen, unless he only recently picked the game up, but Blizzard got in on the act, asking Musk to call them and possibly put a turret on Mars through Musk’s other venture, SpaceX.

Elon Musk’s own ideas for how to improve on Torbjorn mainly played to his strengths. He suggested either buffing Torbjorn’s turret to do more damage, or even giving him a pair of smaller, weaker turrets, which he could use for more strategic freedom.

Considering one of Torbjorn’s turrets is already lethal enough for many players, him getting an extra one likely won’t be anywhere in the character’s future for now. Possibly in Overwatch 2, but not now, especially after the rework made him so viable.

Musk has been known to be a gamer for some time, appearing as a co-host to PewDiePie on his Meme Review series last year and listing some of his favorite games (which included Deus Ex, Half-Life 2, BioShock, Mass Effect 2, Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, and Saint’s Row 4).

Whether we get a Torbjorn with two turrets, or a giant turret on Mars, fans of the character in Overwatch might find Elon Musk a bit more relatable now that we know who he mains.