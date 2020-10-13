Dota 2-Crazed Saudi Prince Spent $40,000 On TI10 Battle Pass

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, has reportedly spent $44,822 on The International 10 Battle Pass in Dota 2.

He dropped more than $20,000 within two weeks a few months back and has since then dropped another $20,000 in the game. Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has managed to reach (via OneEsports) a whopping level 107,666 on his battle pass, which many players thought was impossible. The Dota 2-crazed prince has hence contributed more than $11,000 to the prize pool of The International 10, which fans can mark as a wise investment in esports.

To give an idea of where Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud exactly stands on the leaderboards, a Chinese player comes second in spending with nearly $30,000 to get his battle pass to level 71,383. Between the two top-spenders, nearly $19,000 have been added to the International 10 prize pool.

The International 10 had to be delayed due to COVID-19 and may as well have pushed the Dota 2 community to support the game. The International 10 prize pool broke $40 million a few days back, making it the largest prize pool in esports history. The base prize pool was only $1.6 million to get the ball rolling and all of the rest was contributed by the community and staunch supporters like the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud though is not just a seasonal Dota 2 player. He has played nearly 1,500 matches with Crystal Maiden at a win rate of nearly 53 percent. He is ranked Legend IV with a recorded total of over 11,000 matches played altogether.

His profile confirms him to be an active player and despite having royal duties, he got done with four matches in the last 24 hours alone. Suffice to say, other esports games would love to have such a Dota 2 player on their side.