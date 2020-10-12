Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Features Asgard Location

Asgard, one of the nine worlds surrounding the tree of Yggdrasil in Norse mythology, will be featured in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, art director Raphael Lacoste confirmed Asgard to be one of the locations “built” in the upcoming Norse-themed installment. He also exclaimed that the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be “the most diverse world” ever created by Ubisoft in the franchise.

Tricky one! Love Asgard and a few other places we built, this world will certainly be the most diverse we ever created:) thanks! — Raphael Lacoste (@raphaellacoste) October 11, 2020

It should be pointed out that narrative director Darby McDevitt has already clarified Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to be without any supernatural or magical elements. Hence, players should not expect to become the living embodiment of Norse gods or anything near. The game aims to retell the ninth century Viking invasion across Europe in a modern-day setting. Asgard, while a location closely associated with the Norse gods, will probably be the name of a city.

That being said, Ubisoft may push the narrative to include dream sequences like in past installments. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could just allow players a little taste of a mythological Asgard at a certain narrative junction.

Ubisoft has stated that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a ton of side activities but the more traditional side quests will be nonexistent. The difference being that players will randomly come across side activities instead of pursuing them all over the map. Whether one of them will lead to Asgard or if Asgard will be part of the main narrative remains to be seen.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10, 2020. That is the same day when Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch worldwide. PlayStation 5 and its all-digital edition follow a couple of days after. The game will be available on next-generation consoles on day one.