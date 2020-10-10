The Outer Worlds Steam Version Releasing October 23

For the last year or so, Obsidian Entertainment’s most recent RPG, The Outer Worlds, has been exclusively available on the Epic Games Store on the PC. Today on Twitter, the studio announced that the Outer Worlds Steam version would be coming on October 23, two weeks from today, October 9.

If you’re one of those people who prefers to keep all of your games on one client for ease of access, and were wanting to play The Outer Worlds, this is a good opportunity to do so, if you haven’t already played through it on other platforms.

Along with the base game, the game’s first DLC pack Peril on Gorgon will also be coming to Steam. The DLC pack adds a new planet, new NPCs, new weapons and armor, new quests, and more, which can be a boon for the game if you’ve already played it and thought it was too small.

Much like many other high-profile games set to come out on the PC, the Outer Worlds Steam version was originally supposed to come out on Steam, only to be snatched up by Epic Games as part of their efforts to draw more traffic to their store.

While The Outer Worlds didn’t quite hit the spot for many fans that felt jilted by Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, since the game world wasn’t as expansive and there was less to explore, The Outer Worlds still proved to be a success for Obsidian and a good return to New Vegas-like form after the company had been developing isometric RPGs like Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny.

Regardless of your feelings on it, however, if you still want to play it on the PC, you can get the Outer Worlds Steam version on October 23. You can also be on the lookout for any news of the other DLC that was announced for it, Murder on Eridanos, which has been alluded to but not officially announced yet.