FIFA 21 best kits are highly sought after by all players for their own ultimate teams. While getting the latest and most coveted kits like Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool etc. kits for the new season is every player’s dream.
FIFA 21 Best Kits For Your Ultimate Team
They can be quite a heavy burden on wallets, hence we introduce our guide. In this guide, we will detail good Kits that will still cost you, but you can still get the premium club owner feel without spending the big bucks.
So without further ado let’s look at some aesthetically pleasing, premium club material Kits that’s aren’t too expensive.
Barcelona (away)
- Cost: 2900 Coins
- League: La Liga (SPA 1)
- Card Type: Gold rare
Inter Milan (home)
- Cost: 1900 Coins
- League: Serie A (ITA 1)
- Card Type: Gold rare
FC Bayern (away)
- Cost: 800 Coins
- League: Bundesliga (GER 1)
- Card Type: Gold rare
Borussia Dortmund (home)
- Cost: 3100 Coins
- League: Bundesliga (GER 1)
- Card Type: Gold rare
Southampton (home)
- Cost: 400 Coins
- League: Premier League (ENG 1)
- Card Type: Gold rare
New Zealand (away)
- Cost: 3200 Coins
- League: Men’s National (INT)
- Card Type: Silver rare
Al Ain FC (home)
- Cost: 2200 coins
- League: United Emirates League (UAE 1)
- Card Type: Silver rare
Benevento (away)
- Cost: 2000 Coins
- League: Serie A (ITA 1)
- Card Type: Silver rare
Angers SCO (home)
- Cost: 200 Coins
- League: Ligue 1 Uber Eats (FRA 1)
- Card Type: Gold common