FIFA 21 best kits are highly sought after by all players for their own ultimate teams. While getting the latest and most coveted kits like Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool etc. kits for the new season is every player’s dream.

FIFA 21 Best Kits For Your Ultimate Team

They can be quite a heavy burden on wallets, hence we introduce our guide. In this guide, we will detail good Kits that will still cost you, but you can still get the premium club owner feel without spending the big bucks.

So without further ado let’s look at some aesthetically pleasing, premium club material Kits that’s aren’t too expensive.

Barcelona (away)

Cost: 2900 Coins

League: La Liga (SPA 1)

Card Type: Gold rare

Inter Milan (home)

Cost: 1900 Coins

League: Serie A (ITA 1)

Card Type: Gold rare

FC Bayern (away)

Cost: 800 Coins

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card Type: Gold rare

Borussia Dortmund (home)

Cost: 3100 Coins

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card Type: Gold rare

Southampton (home)

Cost: 400 Coins

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card Type: Gold rare

New Zealand (away)

Cost: 3200 Coins

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card Type: Silver rare

Al Ain FC (home)

Cost: 2200 coins

League: United Emirates League (UAE 1)

Card Type: Silver rare

Benevento (away)

Cost: 2000 Coins

League: Serie A (ITA 1)

Card Type: Silver rare

Angers SCO (home)