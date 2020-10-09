Playstation 5 Storage Might Be Able To Support Four Different SSD Sizes

Yesterday, Yasuhiro Ootori, the vice president of mechanical design at Sony, filmed a teardown video where he showed off all of the different hardware components that have been put into the console. The teardown video also gave us an idea of Playstation 5 storage capabilities, including what appear to be four different SSD sizes.

While nothing is confirmed yet, when Ootori removed the cover for the storage extension slot, four different holes were seen, each one marked with a certain number. While we know that the Playstation 5 will support an M.2 NVMe SSD drive, the teardown video seems to indicate it can take four different sizes.

So going by that, whether you only play a few games or a large number of them, the Playstation 4 might have more than enough ways for you to get all of your game data in one place without having to constantly uninstall and reinstall games with just its built-in storage drive.

Of course, there’s been no confirmation that Playstation 5 storage could support different sizes of M.2 NVMe SSD drives, so before we end up getting excited we should wait and see if Sony intends to confirm anything about it.

Considering that game sizes will likely be bigger now that next-gen consoles and graphics are here, it’s likely that gamers will need some kind of external storage device at some point if they want to fit all of their games on without having to repeatedly un- and reinstall games that they want to play to make room.

Again, we’ll have to wait for any kind of new information about Playstation 5 storage to come out before we draw any conclusions, but if it really does turn out that the console can support four different sizes of SSDs, it will be a boon to a lot of gamers that are looking forward to buying whatever Playstation 5 games come out, along with Playstation 4 games that they’ll be carrying over.