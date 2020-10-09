In this Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges guide, we will tell you about all the new and exciting challenges that came out this week in which players have the chance to earn 250,000 XP in Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges

Although the challenges that came out this week may seem easy to you, you could end up wasting a lot of your time if you are not regular.

Moreover, if you complete all the tasks of week 7, you could end up unlocking new skins and characters. You will get an alternate Wolverine skin if you complete 10 challenges from week 7 and 8.

There are a total of 8 challenges in this week’s batch. You have to complete all of them to get your hands on the 250,000 XP, but it is not necessary to complete them at all costs.

Below is the list of Fortnite Week 7 Challenges:

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

It seems like an easy challenge to complete but the location makes the task at hand a bit more complicated.

You can complete this task during Team Rumble, or if you are lucky enough, the final circle will push you here so that you can easily complete this challenge.

The easy way is to look for a rifle and take out the enemies without any weapon if the battle bus drops you at Coral Castle.

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands To Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Sweaty Sand is in the north-west of the Island between Coral Castle and the Holy Hedges.

Find a vehicle and head towards Misty Shadows passing through Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp.

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority

Cobwebs are in abundance in the area near the authority especially in the basement.

Get 3 eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (25,000 XP)

The best way to get these eliminations is by looking for a rifle on top of a building to take out enemies without loot.

Search 7 chests at Catty Corner (25,000 XP)

The best way to complete this task is to go to Catty Corner alone and make sure you have very few enemies around you.

It’s a very popular place of landing, and you might have to go there multiple times to complete this task.

Enter The Vault In Doom’s Domain (25,000 XP)

To enter the Doom’s Domain, you first have to get rid of the Doom. He will be patrolling the castle.

Kill him, take his keycard, and head towards the vault which will be below ground.

Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House laboratory (25,000 XP)

Tony Stark’s laboratory will be located at F3, where his lake house is located

Deal 1000 damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (50,000 XP)

You can complete this challenge during a Team Rumble or during a fight against Black Panther.

Once you have defeated him, you can easily complete the challenge.