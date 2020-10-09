FIFA 21 Best Young Goalkeepers Guide

FIFA 21 Best Young Goalkeepers (20 or under) tend to be the most appropriate option for the teams in FIFA 21 Career mode as these players, with enough game time, experience, and right development they can achieve their full potential as they reach their 30s. Moreover, they cost considerably less.

Goalkeepers are the last line of defense for any football team, so choosing the right one for your team will be an important decision!

The decision will obviously, be based on the available resources and player’s stats.

The following table of the best goal keepers under 20 lists:

FIFA 21 Best Young Goalkeepers

Name Age Club OVR POT VA M Vandevoordt 18 Genk 68 87 £1.4m L Chevalier 18 Lille 61 83 £430k N Mantl 20 Unterhaching 69 83 £1.8m C Fruchtl 20 Bayern Munich II 66 83 £1.1m Fortuna 18 Espanyol 62 82 £475k F Jorgensen 18 Villarreal 62 82 £475k M Carnesecchi 20 Atalanta 66 82 £1.1m G Bazunu 18 Man City 60 82 £360k Diogo Costa 20 Porto 70 82 £2.3m J Olschowsky 18 Borussia M’gladbach 63 81 £560k S Bajic 18 Saint-Etienne 62 81 £475k Ivan Martinez 18 Osasuna 60 81 £360k K Scherpen 20 Ajax 67 81 £1.3m I Meslier 20 Leeds 69 81 £1.4m L Plogmann 20 Werder Bremen 64 81 £765k L Kasten 19 Wolfsburg 62 80 £500k A Trubin 18 Shakhtar Donetsk 63 80 £565k Altube 20 Real Madrid 63 80 £600k M Kovar 20 Man Utd 64 80 £765k J Blazquez 19 Atletico Talleres 63 80 £600k M Roffo 20 Boca Juniors 64 80 £765k R Majecki 20 Monaco 68 80 £1.2m Carlos Higuera 19 Tijuana 63 78 £1m Arda Akbulut 19 Trabzonspor 63 78 £1 Yehvann Deouf 20 Stafe De Reims 63 78 £1 Jeronimo Portau 20 Estudiates De la Plata 62 78 £1 F Palmoswski 19 Hertha BSC 61 78 £750k Elia Caprile 19 Leeds United 60 78 £550k K Tozalakis 17 Olympiascos 58 78 £500k Sonny Laiton 20 AJ Auxere 60 77 £575k Ryan Schofield 20 HuddersField Town 60 77 £575k Vincent Muller 20 PSV 65 76 £1.3m Joao Virginia 20 Everton 63 76 £1m Nick Shinton 19 Club Brugge 62 76 £825k Miguel Morro 20 Rayo Vallencano 62 76 £825k Julian Krahl 20 FC Koln 62 76 £850k Azon 20 R.Zaragoza 60 76 £575k Otto Hindrich 18 CFR Clug 59 76 £500k Victor Mendez 20 CD Tenerife 62 76 £850k

The goalkeepers included in the list are particularly good options as their current ratings are high, which means that even in the initial stages of your team’s growth, they will perform well!

As time will pass, considering the fact that all these players are 20 or below, they have a better chance to reach their full potential.

Finally, the only thing that may stop you from choosing the goalkeeper of your choice will be your restrained funds; therefore, choosing the next best alternative will be your last choice.