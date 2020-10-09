FIFA 21 Best Young Goalkeepers Guide

FIFA 21 Best Young Goalkeepers (20 or under) tend to be the most appropriate option for the teams in FIFA 21 Career mode as these players, with enough game time, experience, and right development they can achieve their full potential as they reach their 30s. Moreover, they cost considerably less.
Goalkeepers are the last line of defense for any football team, so choosing the right one for your team will be an important decision!
The decision will obviously, be based on the available resources and player’s stats.
The following table of the best goal keepers under 20 lists:
- Name
- Age
- Club
- Overall Rating (OVR)
- Potential (POT)
- Market Value (VA)
FIFA 21 Best Young Goalkeepers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|M Vandevoordt
|18
|Genk
|68
|87
|£1.4m
|L Chevalier
|18
|Lille
|61
|83
|£430k
|N Mantl
|20
|Unterhaching
|69
|83
|£1.8m
|C Fruchtl
|20
|Bayern Munich II
|66
|83
|£1.1m
|Fortuna
|18
|Espanyol
|62
|82
|£475k
|F Jorgensen
|18
|Villarreal
|62
|82
|£475k
|M Carnesecchi
|20
|Atalanta
|66
|82
|£1.1m
|G Bazunu
|18
|Man City
|60
|82
|£360k
|Diogo Costa
|20
|Porto
|70
|82
|£2.3m
|J Olschowsky
|18
|Borussia M’gladbach
|63
|81
|£560k
|S Bajic
|18
|Saint-Etienne
|62
|81
|£475k
|Ivan Martinez
|18
|Osasuna
|60
|81
|£360k
|K Scherpen
|20
|Ajax
|67
|81
|£1.3m
|I Meslier
|20
|Leeds
|69
|81
|£1.4m
|L Plogmann
|20
|Werder Bremen
|64
|81
|£765k
|L Kasten
|19
|Wolfsburg
|62
|80
|£500k
|A Trubin
|18
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|63
|80
|£565k
|Altube
|20
|Real Madrid
|63
|80
|£600k
|M Kovar
|20
|Man Utd
|64
|80
|£765k
|J Blazquez
|19
|Atletico Talleres
|63
|80
|£600k
|M Roffo
|20
|Boca Juniors
|64
|80
|£765k
|R Majecki
|20
|Monaco
|68
|80
|£1.2m
|Carlos Higuera
|19
|Tijuana
|63
|78
|£1m
|Arda Akbulut
|19
|Trabzonspor
|63
|78
|£1
|Yehvann Deouf
|20
|Stafe De Reims
|63
|78
|£1
|Jeronimo Portau
|20
|Estudiates De la Plata
|62
|78
|£1
|F Palmoswski
|19
|Hertha BSC
|61
|78
|£750k
|Elia Caprile
|19
|Leeds United
|60
|78
|£550k
|K Tozalakis
|17
|Olympiascos
|58
|78
|£500k
|Sonny Laiton
|20
|AJ Auxere
|60
|77
|£575k
|Ryan Schofield
|20
|HuddersField Town
|60
|77
|£575k
|Vincent Muller
|20
|PSV
|65
|76
|£1.3m
|Joao Virginia
|20
|Everton
|63
|76
|£1m
|Nick Shinton
|19
|Club Brugge
|62
|76
|£825k
|Miguel Morro
|20
|Rayo Vallencano
|62
|76
|£825k
|Julian Krahl
|20
|FC Koln
|62
|76
|£850k
|Azon
|20
|R.Zaragoza
|60
|76
|£575k
|Otto Hindrich
|18
|CFR Clug
|59
|76
|£500k
|Victor Mendez
|20
|CD Tenerife
|62
|76
|£850k
The goalkeepers included in the list are particularly good options as their current ratings are high, which means that even in the initial stages of your team’s growth, they will perform well!
As time will pass, considering the fact that all these players are 20 or below, they have a better chance to reach their full potential.
Finally, the only thing that may stop you from choosing the goalkeeper of your choice will be your restrained funds; therefore, choosing the next best alternative will be your last choice.