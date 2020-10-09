In this FIFA 21 Best Women Players guide, we will take a look at all the women player’s stats and why they would be the best picks for your Ultimate Team in FIFA 21.

We saw the list for best male players on the 9th of September, where Lionel Messi took the lead. Here we will take a look at the female players.

Let’s get started:

Now we will take a look at the best female players in FIFA 21. OVR in the table stands for Overall Rating, and POT stands for potential.

FIFA 21 Best Women Players

Name Country OVR POT Positions Age Hits Megan Rapinoe United States 93 93 LW, LM 35 14 Wendie Renard France 92 92 CB 30 6 Samantha Kerr Australia 92 93 ST, LW 27 9 Vivianne Miedema Netherlands 91 94 ST 24 4 Amandine Henry France 91 91 CDM, CM 31 1 Dzsenifer Marozsán Germany 91 91 CAM, LM, CM 28 2 Eugénie Le Sommer France 90 90 ST, LW, CAM 31 3 Lucy Bronze England 90 90 RB, CM 28 5 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway 90 93 RM, CAM, ST 25 3 Tobin Heath United States 90 90 RW, CAM, LW 32 7 Alex Morgan United States 90 90 ST 31 15 Lieke Martens Netherlands 89 89 LW, CAM 27 4 Christine Sinclair Canada 89 89 ST, CAM 37 0 Saki Kumagai Japan 88 88 CB, CDM 29 3 Julie Ertz United States 88 89 CDM, CB 28 2 Carli Lloyd United States 88 88 CM, ST 38 1 Alexandra Popp Germany 88 88 ST, LM 29 0 Becky Sauerbrunn United States 88 88 CB, RB 35 3 Kim Little Scotland 87 87 CAM, CM 30 3 Lindsey Horan United States 87 90 CAM, CM 26 0 Amel Majri France 87 87 LM, LB 27 1 Sara Däbritz Germany 86 91 CM, LM, CAM 25 0 Nilla Fischer Sweden 86 86 CB 36 1 Alyssa Naeher United States 86 86 GK 32 1 Jackie Groenen Netherlands 85 87 CM, CAM 25 4 Sarah Bouhaddi France 85 85 GK 33 3 Fran Kirby England 85 86 CAM, ST, CM 27 2 Caroline Seger Sweden 85 85 CM, CDM 35 1 Steph Houghton England 85 85 CB 32 2 Ashlyn Harris United States 85 85 GK 34 0 Kelley O’Hara United States 85 85 RB, LB 32 0 Sherida Spitse Netherlands 84 84 CDM, CM 30 2 Abby Erceg New Zealand 84 84 CB 30 1 Rose Lavelle United States 84 88 CAM, CM 25 2 Sophie Schmidt Canada 84 84 CM, CDM, CB 32 0 Svenja Huth Germany 84 84 RM, ST, LM 29 0 Jenni Hermoso Spain 84 84 ST, CAM 30 2 Hedvig Lindahl Sweden 84 84 GK 37 2 Crystal Dunn United States 84 84 LB, RB, LM 28 0 Giulia Gwinn Germany 83 90 RM, CAM, RB 21 2 Risa Shimizu Japan 83 88 RB 24 4 Emanuelly Barni Brazil 83 83 LM 28 1 Debinha Miri Brazil 83 83 ST 28 2 Lina Magull Germany 83 86 CM, CAM 26 1 Danielle van de Donk Netherlands 83 83 CAM, CM 29 8 Sari van Veenendaal Netherlands 83 83 GK 30 2 Adrianna Franch United States 83 84 GK 29 1 Kenti Robles Mexico 83 83 RB 29 4 Desiree Scott Canada 83 83 CDM, CM 33 0 Diana Matheson Canada 83 83 CM, CDM 36 0 Griedge Mbock France 83 88 CB 25 2 Leonie Maier Germany 83 83 RB, LB 28 0 Maren Mjelde Norway 83 83 CM, CB 30 1 Jordan Nobbs England 83 84 CM, RM 27 0 Karen Bardsley England 83 83 GK 35 1 Aya Sameshima Japan 83 83 LB, LM 33 4 Mana Iwabuchi Japan 83 83 ST, CAM, LM 27 6 Christen Press United States 83 83 ST, RM, LM 31 4 Ali Krieger United States 83 83 RB, CB 36 0 Yui Hasegawa Japan 82 85 LM, RM, ST 23 2

The best female player in FIFA 21 is Megan Rapinoe, with an overall rating of 93. She performed well in the World Cup.

Getting her would be a very good choice.

After that, we have Wendie Renard and Samantha Kerr, with an overall of 92. Their preferred position makes them a great choice.

Regardless if you choose anyone from the top 10, they would all be a good choice. Just keep in mind the position you need the player for