In this FIFA 21 Best Women Players guide, we will take a look at all the women player’s stats and why they would be the best picks for your Ultimate Team in FIFA 21.
We saw the list for best male players on the 9th of September, where Lionel Messi took the lead. Here we will take a look at the female players.
Let’s get started:
Now we will take a look at the best female players in FIFA 21. OVR in the table stands for Overall Rating, and POT stands for potential.
FIFA 21 Best Women Players
|Name
|Country
|OVR
|POT
|Positions
|Age
|Hits
|Megan Rapinoe
|United States
|93
|93
|LW, LM
|35
|14
|Wendie Renard
|France
|92
|92
|CB
|30
|6
|Samantha Kerr
|Australia
|92
|93
|ST, LW
|27
|9
|Vivianne Miedema
|Netherlands
|91
|94
|ST
|24
|4
|Amandine Henry
|France
|91
|91
|CDM, CM
|31
|1
|Dzsenifer Marozsán
|Germany
|91
|91
|CAM, LM, CM
|28
|2
|Eugénie Le Sommer
|France
|90
|90
|ST, LW, CAM
|31
|3
|Lucy Bronze
|England
|90
|90
|RB, CM
|28
|5
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Norway
|90
|93
|RM, CAM, ST
|25
|3
|Tobin Heath
|United States
|90
|90
|RW, CAM, LW
|32
|7
|Alex Morgan
|United States
|90
|90
|ST
|31
|15
|Lieke Martens
|Netherlands
|89
|89
|LW, CAM
|27
|4
|Christine Sinclair
|Canada
|89
|89
|ST, CAM
|37
|0
|Saki Kumagai
|Japan
|88
|88
|CB, CDM
|29
|3
|Julie Ertz
|United States
|88
|89
|CDM, CB
|28
|2
|Carli Lloyd
|United States
|88
|88
|CM, ST
|38
|1
|Alexandra Popp
|Germany
|88
|88
|ST, LM
|29
|0
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|United States
|88
|88
|CB, RB
|35
|3
|Kim Little
|Scotland
|87
|87
|CAM, CM
|30
|3
|Lindsey Horan
|United States
|87
|90
|CAM, CM
|26
|0
|Amel Majri
|France
|87
|87
|LM, LB
|27
|1
|Sara Däbritz
|Germany
|86
|91
|CM, LM, CAM
|25
|0
|Nilla Fischer
|Sweden
|86
|86
|CB
|36
|1
|Alyssa Naeher
|United States
|86
|86
|GK
|32
|1
|Jackie Groenen
|Netherlands
|85
|87
|CM, CAM
|25
|4
|Sarah Bouhaddi
|France
|85
|85
|GK
|33
|3
|Fran Kirby
|England
|85
|86
|CAM, ST, CM
|27
|2
|Caroline Seger
|Sweden
|85
|85
|CM, CDM
|35
|1
|Steph Houghton
|England
|85
|85
|CB
|32
|2
|Ashlyn Harris
|United States
|85
|85
|GK
|34
|0
|Kelley O’Hara
|United States
|85
|85
|RB, LB
|32
|0
|Sherida Spitse
|Netherlands
|84
|84
|CDM, CM
|30
|2
|Abby Erceg
|New Zealand
|84
|84
|CB
|30
|1
|Rose Lavelle
|United States
|84
|88
|CAM, CM
|25
|2
|Sophie Schmidt
|Canada
|84
|84
|CM, CDM, CB
|32
|0
|Svenja Huth
|Germany
|84
|84
|RM, ST, LM
|29
|0
|Jenni Hermoso
|Spain
|84
|84
|ST, CAM
|30
|2
|Hedvig Lindahl
|Sweden
|84
|84
|GK
|37
|2
|Crystal Dunn
|United States
|84
|84
|LB, RB, LM
|28
|0
|Giulia Gwinn
|Germany
|83
|90
|RM, CAM, RB
|21
|2
|Risa Shimizu
|Japan
|83
|88
|RB
|24
|4
|Emanuelly Barni
|Brazil
|83
|83
|LM
|28
|1
|Debinha Miri
|Brazil
|83
|83
|ST
|28
|2
|Lina Magull
|Germany
|83
|86
|CM, CAM
|26
|1
|Danielle van de Donk
|Netherlands
|83
|83
|CAM, CM
|29
|8
|Sari van Veenendaal
|Netherlands
|83
|83
|GK
|30
|2
|Adrianna Franch
|United States
|83
|84
|GK
|29
|1
|Kenti Robles
|Mexico
|83
|83
|RB
|29
|4
|Desiree Scott
|Canada
|83
|83
|CDM, CM
|33
|0
|Diana Matheson
|Canada
|83
|83
|CM, CDM
|36
|0
|Griedge Mbock
|France
|83
|88
|CB
|25
|2
|Leonie Maier
|Germany
|83
|83
|RB, LB
|28
|0
|Maren Mjelde
|Norway
|83
|83
|CM, CB
|30
|1
|Jordan Nobbs
|England
|83
|84
|CM, RM
|27
|0
|Karen Bardsley
|England
|83
|83
|GK
|35
|1
|Aya Sameshima
|Japan
|83
|83
|LB, LM
|33
|4
|Mana Iwabuchi
|Japan
|83
|83
|ST, CAM, LM
|27
|6
|Christen Press
|United States
|83
|83
|ST, RM, LM
|31
|4
|Ali Krieger
|United States
|83
|83
|RB, CB
|36
|0
|Yui Hasegawa
|Japan
|82
|85
|LM, RM, ST
|23
|2
The best female player in FIFA 21 is Megan Rapinoe, with an overall rating of 93. She performed well in the World Cup.
Getting her would be a very good choice.
After that, we have Wendie Renard and Samantha Kerr, with an overall of 92. Their preferred position makes them a great choice.
Regardless if you choose anyone from the top 10, they would all be a good choice. Just keep in mind the position you need the player for