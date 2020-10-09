Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Removing the Parasite Walkthrough guide will cut short the work for you and get you up to speed with each step of your way in this quest in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Removing the Parasite

In Baldur’s Gate 3 Removing the Parasite Quest, before you can get your hands on the cure of the parasite.

You’ll first have to find three persons to accompany you on this venture so that you have all the help you can get to survive to the very end.

However, fret not, because our guide below covers each and everything of that sort. So, let’s get started!

Recruiting the First Companion

As soon as you have crash-landed on the beach, head north.

You’ll come across a woman named Shadowheart who will be trying to get past a wooden door.

Converse with her, and then, when you get an option, recruit her to your party. While doing so, you can try to dismantle the lock on the door as a friendly gesture.

During your conversation with her, you’ll feel the psychic connection with Lae’zel making a return.

Anyway, Shadowheart will reply to your request in the affirmative and become your first companion in this venture.

After getting Shadowheart to your side, head back towards the south-west direction.

Soon, you’ll come across a gunky area with Nautiloid scrap strewn around and three Devourers right in front.

To come on top against Devourers, you just have to take advantage of the height from your nearby elevated positions to attack them while making full use of the variety of spells in Shadowheart’s arsenal.

Since the Devourers won’t be at their full HP due to the effects of Nautiloid Crash, you shouldn’t face much difficulty in taking them down.

Recruiting the Second Companion

After dealing with the Devourers, head north towards the Roadside Cliffs.

On your way, you’ll meet Gale, the Wizard, who’ll appear before you using a nearby waypoint.

After talking with him, you’ll come to know that he’s also looking to remove the parasite as well.

Now, that you’ve found some common ground with him, recruit him, and you will have found your second companion.

Now, proceed back to the Nautiloid Wreckage in the western direction. Soon enough, you’ll see a mind flayer trying to dig out a group of people out of the wreckage.

You’ll notice a telepathic glow around those people’s heads, indicating that they are being controlled by the mind flayer.

Now, go interact with the people. You’ll be presented with two options:

Offer to help those people. Unfortunately, as a result, they’ll come at you, blaming you for their transformation.

Convince them about the hold of mind flayer on their minds. As a result, they’ll comprehend the situation, but ultimately, their fear of your parasite will cause them to run off.

Now, you can proceed ahead and kill the mind flayer or choose to interact with it, which, as a matter of fact, is completely unnecessary. However, if you still want to do so, here are the contingencies that you are likely to face:

If the mind flayer gets a hold of your mind, you’ll get killed, and once you respawn, you’ll have to go head-to-head with its fully recovered version.

If you’re able to succeed in an intelligence or wisdom check, the mind flayer’s control over your mind will break down. You can then easily eliminate it.

After taking care of the mind flayer, it’s time for you to get yourself a third companion.

Recruiting the Third Companion

Head west from the wreckage of the Nautiloid in BG 3. On the way, Astarion, the Rogue will try to ambush you after which you’ll have a conversation with him.

You’ll get to know that Astarion is also suffering from the parasite. After the conversation, you’ll get the option to either recruit him or leave him.

If you go with the former, Astarion will ultimately join you as he’ll understand that the odds of finding a healer are better if he’s with a group.

Now that you have all three companions by your side, it’s time to find a way to remove the parasite.

For that, you need to make your way back to the Roadside Cliffs where you met Gale. From there, head northwest.

After a short while, you’ll see some stairs ahead of your path with some flames burning on the top layer.

Being wary of the flames, climb up the stairs and head north. Soon after, a cutscene will play.

In the cutscene, you’ll see your group helping three people who are trying to get inside an overgrown gate against a horde of enemies.

The horde will consist of 3 Goblin Trackers, 1 Goblin Booyahg, 1 Bugbear, 1 Goblin Brawler, 1 Warg, and 1 Za’krug.

After the battle, the gate will open, leading you to the Druid Grove. Inside, you’ll find Aradin and Zavlor in an argument.

Here, you’ll have the option to attack one of them or hand over to them a check-in prompting them to bury the hatchet.

In some special cases, depending on your class and race, you may even have the option to talk to them and calm the situation down.

Anyway, focusing on the main goal of the mission, you’ll have two choices regarding the way of removal of parasite here.

We’ve detailed both of them below:

Go up the hill to your west where you’ll meet Kadani. She’ll tell you that a druid named Halsing can help you with the parasite problem.

You’ll soon find that Druid Halsing is being captured and possibly killed by the goblins. So, you’ll have to infiltrate into goblins’ encampments to find out for yourself.

If you do find Druid Halsing, he’ll be able to remove the parasite.

Interrogate a Tiefling named Zorro inside the Druid Grove, who’ll tell you that he has information regarding Githyanki Crèche – a place where you and your companions can be cured.

If you’re able to find this place, you’ll succeed in curing yourself and your companions in BG 3.