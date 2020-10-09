In this Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Races guide, we will tell you about each and everything that you should know about races and subraces. Let’s get started.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Races

There are different kinds of races in Baldur’s Gate 3. Each race has different ability bonuses, traits, racial features, and subraces.

Each race is different from the other race, and each race has a different appearance, capabilities, traits, effects, buffs, and perks.

There are a total of 9 races in Baldur’s Gate 3, and each race has further sub-races as well, and there is a chance of adding more sub-races in the game.

Subraces are different from each other in appearance, intrinsic alignments, and characteristics.

You can choose your desired race at the point of Character Creation, and it is very important to choose the race wisely because your desired build is dependent on the race you choose at the point of character creation along with the class and background.

Elf

Elves are quite expert in magic along with Shortbow, Longbow, Shortsword, and Longsword.

Subraces

High Elf

Base Racial Speed

Intelligence +1

1 High Elf Cantrip

Wood Elf

Fleet of Foot

Mask of the Wild

Wisdom +1

Ability: +2 Dexterity Score.

Racial Features

Fey Ancestry: Magic won’t be able to put you into sleep and you will have an advantage on saving throws against being charmed.

Elven Weapon Training: High Proficiency with Longswords, Shortswords, Shortbows, and Longbows.

Keen Senses: Very good with the Perception skill.

Darkvision: You won’t be able to see color but if you were in dim light, you will be able to see as if you were in bright light within 60 feet and vice versa.

Cantrip: You can choose an extra level 0 spell.

Half-Elf

Half-Elves are half-humans and half-elves, thus making it difficult for them to adjust in both races.

Subraces

Wood Half-Elf

Base Racial Speed.

Mask of the Wild.

High Half-Elf

Base Racial Speed.

1 High Elf Cantrip

Drow Half-Elf

Base Racial Speed

Dancing Lights Evocation Cantrip

Ability: +2 Charisma,+2 in any ability.

Racial Features

Fey Ancestry: Magic won’t be able to put you into sleep and you will have an advantage on saving throws against being charmed.

Darkvision: You won’t be able to see color but if you were in dim light, you will be able to see as if you were in bright light within 60 feet and vice versa.

Dwarf

Dwarves are usually noisy and hate goblins and orcs.

Subraces

Gold Dwarf

Dwarven Toughness

Base Racial Speed.

Wisdom +1

Shield Dwarf Traits

Base Racial Speed

Strength +2

Light Armor Proficiency

Medium Armor Proficiency.

Ability: +2 Constitution

Racial Features

Dwarven Toughness: +1 increase in HP with an extra +1 increase at each level.

Dwarven Resilience: You will gain advantage against poison throws and will gain resistance against poison damage.

Dwarven Weapon Training: You will become skilled with handaxes, battleaxes, light hammers, and warhammers.

Humans

Humans are not experts at anything particular. Instead, they are proficient in all abilities and are highly adaptable.

Humans have no Subraces.

Ability: +1 Intelligence, +1 Strength, +1 Dexterity, +1 Constitution,+1Wisdom,+1 Charisma.

Racial Features

Base Racial Speed

+1 Additional Language

Hafling

Halflings are born thieves. They drink a lot and are very tough fighters.

Subraces

Lightfoot Halfling

Naturally Stealthy.

Base Racial Speed.

Charisma +1

Wood Elf

Strongheart Resilience

Base Racial Speed

Constitution +1

Ability: +2 Charisma,+2 Dexterity

Racial Features

Lucky

Brave

Merciful Step: Base speed of walking is 25 feet

Naturally Stealthy: Skilled in Stealth skill

Githyanki

Githyanki’s expertise with weapons is second to none. Their survival depends upon raiding and pillaging,

Githyanki have no Subraces.

Ability: +1 Intelligence, +2 Strength

Racial Features

Decadent Mastery: You will become skilled in an extra set of tools if you learn a new language.

Martial Prodigy: You will become skilled with light and medium armor, shortswords, longswords, and greatswords.

Base Racial Speed

Drow

Drows are hated by everyone on the surface of the earth. That is why they usually stay below the surface of the earth and hardly comes on the surface.

Subraces

Seldarine Drow

Dancing Lights Evocation Cantrip

Lolth-Sworn Drow

Dancing Lights Evocation Cantrip.

Ability: +2 Dexterity, +1 Charisma.

Racial Features

Drow Weapon Training: You will get skilled with rapiers, shortswords, and hand crossbows.

Darkvision: You won’t be able to see color, but if you were in dim light, you will be able to see as if you were in bright light within 60 feet and vice versa.

Cantrip: You will get access to an extra 0 level spell.

Tiefling

Tieflings are masters of the spoken word, being able to convince anyone with their words with their exceptional charisma.

Subraces

Asmodeus Tiefling

Base Racial Speed.

Intelligence +1

Charisma +2

Thaumaturgy Transmutation Cantrip.

Mephistopheles Tiefling

Base Racial Speed.

Intelligence +1

Charisma +2

Mage Hand Conjuration Cantrip.

Zariel Tiefling

Base Racial Speed.

Strength +1

Charisma +2

Thaumaturgy Transmutation Cantrip.

Ability: +1 Intelligence,+2 Charisma.

Racial Features