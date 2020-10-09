Baldur’s Gate 3 Armors Guide

If you’re looking to learn about the stats and effects of all the armor pieces available in Baldur’s Gate 3, then look no further than this guide where we’ve listed down all the armor pieces you can get in the game, along with their respective stats.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Armors
There are various ways to acquire armor in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll be getting most of your armor as rewards for finishing quests.
You can also buy it from merchants, get it as a drop from enemies, or loot it from certain locations.
Not only do the armor pieces in Baldur’s Gate 3 grant the player additional defense, they also provide the player with different modifiers and effects which benefit the stats of the player.
Furthermore, each armor piece has a certain ‘Proficiency’, which needs to be unlocked to function. Before you take a look at the armor pieces, you should learn about the different proficiencies first.
Unlocking the proficiency will stop your attacks from suffering from any disadvantages while you’re wearing the armor piece, and your spell-casting abilities will also not be impeded.
There are three armor proficiencies currently present in the game:
Light Armor Proficiency
The Light Armor Proficiency is a trait of the following classes/races:
- Cleric Lvl 1
- Fighter Lvl 1
- Ranger Lvl 1
- Rogue Lvl 1
- Warlock Lvl 1
- Githyanki
- Shield Dwarf
Medium Armor Proficiency
Medium Armor Proficiency is a trait of the following classes/races:
- Cleric Lvl 1
- Fighter Lvl 1
- Ranger Lvl 1
- Githyanki
- Shield Dwarf
Shield Proficiency
- Cleric Lvl 1
- Fighter Lvl 1
- Ranger Lvl 1
The following is a list of all the armor and armor related equipment in the game:
Light Armor
Leather Armor
- Type: Light Armor
- Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency
- AC: 11 + Dexterity Modifier
- Quality: Common
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 5kg
- Value: 120 Gp
Leather Armor +1
- Type: Light Armor
- Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency
- AC: 12 + Dexterity Modifier
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 5kg
- Value: 600 Gp
Padded Armor
- Type: Light Armor
- Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency
- AC: 11 + Dexterity Modifier
- Quality: Common
- Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.
- Weight: 4kg
- Value: 70 Gp
Medium Armor
Chain Shirt
- Type: Medium Armor
- Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
- AC: 13 + Dexterity Modifier (Limited to 2)
- Quality: Common
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 9kg
- Value: 130 Gp
Chain Shirt +1
- Type: Medium Armor
- Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
- AC: 14 + Dexterity Modifier (Limited to 2)
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 9kg
- Value: 650 Gp
Githyanki Half Plate
- Type: Medium Armor
- Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
- AC: 15 + Dexterity Modifier
- Quality: Common
- Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.
- Weight: 18kg
- Value: 350 Gp
Scale Mail Armor
- Type: Medium Armor
- Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
- AC: 14
- Quality: Common
- Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.
- Weight: 20kg
- Value: 200 Gp
The Oak Father’s Embrace
- Type: Medium Armor
- Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
- AC: 13 + Dexterity Modifier
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: Order of Nature
- Weight: 5kg
- Value: 150 Gp
Heavy Armor
Ring Mail Armor
- Type: Heavy Armor
- Proficiency: Heavy Armor Proficiency
- AC: 14
- Quality: Common
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 18kg
- Value: 300 Gp
Shields
Absolute’s Warboard
- Proficiency: Shield Proficiency
- AC: Armor Class +2
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: Absolute Protection
- Weight: 3kg
- Value: 220 Gp
Studded Shield
- Proficiency: Shield Proficiency
- AC: Armor Class +2
- Quality: Common
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 3kg
- Value: 50 Gp
Helmet
Arcane Circlet
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: +1 Nature
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 150 Gp
Circlet
- Quality: Common
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 150 Gp
Circlet of Blasting
- Quality: Rare
- Effects: Scorching Ray
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 650 Gp
Leather Helmet
- Quality: Common
- Effects: Dexterity Saving Throws +1
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 100 Gp
Warped Headband of Intellect
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: Brings the players Intelligence up to 18.
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 250 Gp
Boots
Leather Boots
- Quality: Common
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 50 Gp
Simple Boots
- Quality: Common
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 5 Gp
Gloves
Gloves of Power
- Proficiency: N/A
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: Absolute’s Bane
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 140 Gp
Herbalist’s Gloves
- Proficiency: N/A
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: Cleansing Touch
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 440 Gp
Hellrider’s Pride
- Proficiency: Medim Armor Proficiency
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: Helm’s Protection, +1 Strength Saving Throws
- Weight: 1kg
- Value: 380 Gp
Clothing
Poisoner’s Robe
- Type: Clothing
- Proficiency: N/A
- AC: 10 + Dexterity Modifier
- Quality: Uncommon
- Effects: Poison Traits
- Weight: 2kg
- Value: 410 Gp
Robe of Summer
- Type: Clothing
- Proficiency: N/A
- AC: 10 + Dexterity Modifier
- Quality: Rare
- Effects: Cold Damage resistance
- Weight: 2kg
- Value:20 Gp
Simple Robe
- Type: Clothing
- Proficiency: N/A
- AC: 10 + Dexterity Modifier
- Quality: Common
- Effects: N/A
- Weight: 2kg
- Value: 20 Gp