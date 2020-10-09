Baldur’s Gate 3 Armors Guide

If you’re looking to learn about the stats and effects of all the armor pieces available in Baldur’s Gate 3, then look no further than this guide where we’ve listed down all the armor pieces you can get in the game, along with their respective stats.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Armors

There are various ways to acquire armor in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll be getting most of your armor as rewards for finishing quests.

You can also buy it from merchants, get it as a drop from enemies, or loot it from certain locations.

Not only do the armor pieces in Baldur’s Gate 3 grant the player additional defense, they also provide the player with different modifiers and effects which benefit the stats of the player.

Furthermore, each armor piece has a certain ‘Proficiency’, which needs to be unlocked to function. Before you take a look at the armor pieces, you should learn about the different proficiencies first.

Unlocking the proficiency will stop your attacks from suffering from any disadvantages while you’re wearing the armor piece, and your spell-casting abilities will also not be impeded.

There are three armor proficiencies currently present in the game:

Light Armor Proficiency

The Light Armor Proficiency is a trait of the following classes/races:

Cleric Lvl 1

Fighter Lvl 1

Ranger Lvl 1

Rogue Lvl 1

Warlock Lvl 1

Githyanki

Shield Dwarf

Medium Armor Proficiency

Medium Armor Proficiency is a trait of the following classes/races:

Cleric Lvl 1

Fighter Lvl 1

Ranger Lvl 1

Githyanki

Shield Dwarf

Shield Proficiency

Cleric Lvl 1

Fighter Lvl 1

Ranger Lvl 1

The following is a list of all the armor and armor related equipment in the game:

Light Armor

Leather Armor

Type: Light Armor

Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency

AC: 11 + Dexterity Modifier

Quality: Common

Effects: N/A

Weight: 5kg

Value: 120 Gp

Leather Armor +1

Type: Light Armor

Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency

AC: 12 + Dexterity Modifier

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: N/A

Weight: 5kg

Value: 600 Gp

Padded Armor

Type: Light Armor

Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency

AC: 11 + Dexterity Modifier

Quality: Common

Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.

Weight: 4kg

Value: 70 Gp

Medium Armor

Chain Shirt

Type: Medium Armor

Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency

AC: 13 + Dexterity Modifier (Limited to 2)

Quality: Common

Effects: N/A

Weight: 9kg

Value: 130 Gp

Chain Shirt +1

Type: Medium Armor

Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency

AC: 14 + Dexterity Modifier (Limited to 2)

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: N/A

Weight: 9kg

Value: 650 Gp

Githyanki Half Plate

Type: Medium Armor

Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency

AC: 15 + Dexterity Modifier

Quality: Common

Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.

Weight: 18kg

Value: 350 Gp

Scale Mail Armor

Type: Medium Armor

Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency

AC: 14

Quality: Common

Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.

Weight: 20kg

Value: 200 Gp

The Oak Father’s Embrace

Type: Medium Armor

Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency

AC: 13 + Dexterity Modifier

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: Order of Nature

Weight: 5kg

Value: 150 Gp

Heavy Armor

Ring Mail Armor

Type: Heavy Armor

Proficiency: Heavy Armor Proficiency

AC: 14

Quality: Common

Effects: N/A

Weight: 18kg

Value: 300 Gp

Shields

Absolute’s Warboard

Proficiency: Shield Proficiency

AC: Armor Class +2

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: Absolute Protection

Weight: 3kg

Value: 220 Gp

Studded Shield

Proficiency: Shield Proficiency

AC: Armor Class +2

Quality: Common

Effects: N/A

Weight: 3kg

Value: 50 Gp

Helmet

Arcane Circlet

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: +1 Nature

Weight: 1kg

Value: 150 Gp

Circlet

Quality: Common

Effects: N/A

Weight: 1kg

Value: 150 Gp

Circlet of Blasting

Quality: Rare

Effects: Scorching Ray

Weight: 1kg

Value: 650 Gp

Leather Helmet

Quality: Common

Effects: Dexterity Saving Throws +1

Weight: 1kg

Value: 100 Gp

Warped Headband of Intellect

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: Brings the players Intelligence up to 18.

Weight: 1kg

Value: 250 Gp

Boots

Leather Boots

Quality: Common

Effects: N/A

Weight: 1kg

Value: 50 Gp

Simple Boots

Quality: Common

Effects: N/A

Weight: 1kg

Value: 5 Gp

Gloves

Gloves of Power

Proficiency: N/A

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: Absolute’s Bane

Weight: 1kg

Value: 140 Gp

Herbalist’s Gloves

Proficiency: N/A

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: Cleansing Touch

Weight: 1kg

Value: 440 Gp

Hellrider’s Pride

Proficiency: Medim Armor Proficiency

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: Helm’s Protection, +1 Strength Saving Throws

Weight: 1kg

Value: 380 Gp

Clothing

Poisoner’s Robe

Type: Clothing

Proficiency: N/A

AC: 10 + Dexterity Modifier

Quality: Uncommon

Effects: Poison Traits

Weight: 2kg

Value: 410 Gp

Robe of Summer

Type: Clothing

Proficiency: N/A

AC: 10 + Dexterity Modifier

Quality: Rare

Effects: Cold Damage resistance

Weight: 2kg

Value:20 Gp

Simple Robe