Baldur’s Gate 3 Armors Guide

By Shayan Adnan

If you’re looking to learn about the stats and effects of all the armor pieces available in Baldur’s Gate 3, then look no further than this guide where we’ve listed down all the armor pieces you can get in the game, along with their respective stats.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Armors

There are various ways to acquire armor in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll be getting most of your armor as rewards for finishing quests.

You can also buy it from merchants, get it as a drop from enemies, or loot it from certain locations.

Not only do the armor pieces in Baldur’s Gate 3 grant the player additional defense, they also provide the player with different modifiers and effects which benefit the stats of the player.

Furthermore, each armor piece has a certain ‘Proficiency’, which needs to be unlocked to function. Before you take a look at the armor pieces, you should learn about the different proficiencies first.

Unlocking the proficiency will stop your attacks from suffering from any disadvantages while you’re wearing the armor piece, and your spell-casting abilities will also not be impeded.

There are three armor proficiencies currently present in the game:

Light Armor Proficiency
The Light Armor Proficiency is a trait of the following classes/races:

  • Cleric Lvl 1
  • Fighter Lvl 1
  • Ranger Lvl 1
  • Rogue Lvl 1
  • Warlock Lvl 1
  • Githyanki
  • Shield Dwarf

Medium Armor Proficiency
Medium Armor Proficiency is a trait of the following classes/races:

  • Cleric Lvl 1
  • Fighter Lvl 1
  • Ranger Lvl 1
  • Githyanki
  • Shield Dwarf

Shield Proficiency

  • Cleric Lvl 1
  • Fighter Lvl 1
  • Ranger Lvl 1

The following is a list of all the armor and armor related equipment in the game:

Light Armor

Leather Armor

  • Type: Light Armor
  • Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 11 + Dexterity Modifier
  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 5kg
  • Value: 120 Gp

Leather Armor +1

  • Type: Light Armor
  • Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 12 + Dexterity Modifier
  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 5kg
  • Value: 600 Gp

Padded Armor

  • Type: Light Armor
  • Proficiency: Light Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 11 + Dexterity Modifier
  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.
  • Weight: 4kg
  • Value: 70 Gp

Medium Armor

Chain Shirt

  • Type: Medium Armor
  • Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 13 + Dexterity Modifier (Limited to 2)
  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 9kg
  • Value: 130 Gp

Chain Shirt +1

  • Type: Medium Armor
  • Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 14 + Dexterity Modifier (Limited to 2)
  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 9kg
  • Value: 650 Gp

Githyanki Half Plate

  • Type: Medium Armor
  • Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 15 + Dexterity Modifier
  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.
  • Weight: 18kg
  • Value: 350 Gp

Scale Mail Armor

  • Type: Medium Armor
  • Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 14
  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: Player has a disadvantage when doing Stealth rolls.
  • Weight: 20kg
  • Value: 200 Gp

The Oak Father’s Embrace

  • Type: Medium Armor
  • Proficiency: Medium Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 13 + Dexterity Modifier
  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: Order of Nature
  • Weight: 5kg
  • Value: 150 Gp

Heavy Armor

Ring Mail Armor

  • Type: Heavy Armor
  • Proficiency: Heavy Armor Proficiency
  • AC: 14
  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 18kg
  • Value: 300 Gp

Shields

Absolute’s Warboard

  • Proficiency: Shield Proficiency
  • AC: Armor Class +2
  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: Absolute Protection
  • Weight: 3kg
  • Value: 220 Gp

Studded Shield

  • Proficiency: Shield Proficiency
  • AC: Armor Class +2
  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 3kg
  • Value: 50 Gp

Helmet

Arcane Circlet

  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: +1 Nature
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 150 Gp

Circlet

  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 150 Gp

Circlet of Blasting

  • Quality: Rare
  • Effects: Scorching Ray
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 650 Gp

Leather Helmet

  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: Dexterity Saving Throws +1
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 100 Gp

Warped Headband of Intellect

  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: Brings the players Intelligence up to 18.
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 250 Gp

Boots

Leather Boots

  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 50 Gp

Simple Boots

  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 5 Gp

Gloves

Gloves of Power

  • Proficiency: N/A
  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: Absolute’s Bane
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 140 Gp

Herbalist’s Gloves

  • Proficiency: N/A
  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: Cleansing Touch
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 440 Gp

Hellrider’s Pride

  • Proficiency: Medim Armor Proficiency
  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: Helm’s Protection, +1 Strength Saving Throws
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Value: 380 Gp

Clothing

Poisoner’s Robe

  • Type: Clothing
  • Proficiency: N/A
  • AC: 10 + Dexterity Modifier
  • Quality: Uncommon
  • Effects: Poison Traits
  • Weight: 2kg
  • Value: 410 Gp

Robe of Summer

  • Type: Clothing
  • Proficiency: N/A
  • AC: 10 + Dexterity Modifier
  • Quality: Rare
  • Effects: Cold Damage resistance
  • Weight: 2kg
  • Value:20 Gp

Simple Robe

  • Type: Clothing
  • Proficiency: N/A
  • AC: 10 + Dexterity Modifier
  • Quality: Common
  • Effects: N/A
  • Weight: 2kg
  • Value: 20 Gp

Shayan Adnan