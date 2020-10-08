Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Broke Its Release Date For One Lucky Player

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will not be officially releasing for another month, but apparently did slip through for one lucky individual.

According to a post on Reddit from earlier in the week, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered was accidentally made available on the Mexican eShop for a brief period shortly after being announced. One player was hence able to purchase and download the complete game. While everyone doubted his claims, the player has come forward with footage that proves he has and is currently playing Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on Nintendo Switch.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will run in 30 frames per second at 1080p and in 30 frames per second at 720p in docked and undocked modes respectively on the Nintendo Switch. The remastered game will feature “higher-resolution models, more objects and props, longer draw distance, higher resolution shadows, and improved videos,” according to Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts will also be bundling the base game with all post-release expansion packs alongside an updated photo mode and brand-new achievements. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will further support Autolog so that players can keep an eye on their friends and their accomplishments in a bid to out-race them for bragging rights.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 6, 2020. The Nintendo Switch release will take place a week later on November 13, 2020. Following the slip, the game has returned to be pre-order-only on all digital marketplaces, eShop included.

Electronic Arts will presumably doing a next-generation release as well through backwards compatibility. However, the publisher has refrained from confirming how well the game will run on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and if players can except additional enhancements like increased resolutions and such. Perhaps more details will arrive in the coming weeks.