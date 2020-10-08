Mortal Kombat 11 To Feature Cross-Play, Cross-Gen Support On PS5 & Xbox Series X

Mortal Kombat 11 will be bringing its bone-shattering experience to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X but with several next-generation enhancements.

According to a press release from earlier today, Mortal Kombat 11 will feature various visual enhancements with support for “4K dynamic resolution and significantly reduced loading times” on next-generation consoles.

More importantly though, Mortal Kombat 11 will support both cross-play and cross-generation functionality. That means the fighting communities of PlayStation and Xbox will be able to match against each other regardless of whether they are playing on current-generation or next-generation platforms. To further clarify, PlayStation 4 players will be able to play against PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X players, and vice versa. This was much needed in order to keep the fighting community intact and not divide them between platforms.

NetherRealm Studios will also be offering free upgrades for all current and new owners. However, that will be limited to the console family in question. PlayStation 4 owners of Mortal Kombat 11, for example, will only be able to receive a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Those who are yet to pick up the game should consider purchasing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate which includes the base game, both Kombat Packs and the recent Aftermath expansion. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate releases for all supported platforms on November 17, 2020, and will be the most updated and “Komplete” version of the installment to date.

Mileena, Rain, and John Rambo are three new playable characters that were announced earlier today as part of a new Kombat Pack 2 for the game. They were though already leaked beforehand and even data mined recently. NetherRealm Studios has put up a fairly large and prominent roster. It remains to be seen if the developer will be unveiling more Kombat Packs in the near future, which might be unlikely since strong rumors have suggested Injustice 3 for a release in 2021.