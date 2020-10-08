FIFA 21 has quite a lot of young players been inducted all across the boards, with new players joining a lot of your favorite teams. This FIFA 21 Best Young Players Guide has all the info about the best young players in the latest installment.
Young players can be a great asset for your squad in FIFA 21. They are in great shape, you can buy them for much less than some of the older players, and they are yet to reach their potential, meaning they are a solid investment.
Although Overall stats are a key determining factor in choosing which player to buy, Potential future stats and value are equivocally important to consider.
A player with high potential will come out to have greater Market Value in the future, meaning you will be able to sell them for high profits.
When buying players for a particular area, you must go for at least one player in each of the positions in that area to fill all the positions.
For instance, for defense, you must get each RB, LB, CB, CDM so that each player is in its best-suited position for best overall chemistry.
Listed below are all the best Young and Upcoming Players in the game, along with all their details that you would want to know.
POS – Position
OV – Overall Stats
POT – Potential
VA – Market
FIFA 21 Best Young Players
Best Young Defenders
The following players are all the best young Defenders – age 20 years and under, in FIFA 21.
|PLAYER
|AGE
|POS
|CLUB
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|M De Ligt
|20
|CB
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|92
|£44.6m
|A Davies
|19
|LB, LM, RM
|Bayern Munich
|81
|89
|£20.3m
|O Kabak
|20
|CB
|Schalke
|77
|87
|£11.7m
|R James
|20
|RB, CDM
|Chelsea
|77
|86
|£11.3m
|O. Wijndal
|20
|LB
|AZ Alkmaar
|77
|86
|£11.3m
|J Todibo
|20
|CB
|Barcelona
|75
|86
|£9.5m
|S Dest
|19
|RB
|Barcelona
|75
|86
|£9m
|M Kumbulla
|20
|CB
|Roma
|75
|85
|£9m
|N Perez
|20
|CB
|Atletico Madrid
|75
|85
|£9m
|P Schuurs
|20
|CB
|Ajax
|75
|84
|£8.6m
|B. Williams
|19
|LB, LWB
|Man United
|75
|85
|£8.6m
|T. Malacia
|20
|LB
|Feyenoord
|75
|84
|£8.6m
|D. Bradaric
|20
|LB
|LOSC Lille
|75
|83
|£8.1m
|W Saliba
|19
|CB
|Arsenal
|74
|87
|£9m
|E Ndicka
|20
|CB, LB
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|74
|84
|£7.7m
|Alex Centelles
|20
|LB
|Valencia
|74
|84
|£7.2m
|Tomas Tavares
|20
|CB
|Benfica
|73
|85
|£5.9m
|Z Vanheusden
|20
|CB
|Standard Liege
|73
|84
|£5.9m
|L Cacace
|19
|LB, LWB
|Sint-Truidense
|73
|84
|£5.4m
|Nuno Mendes
|18
|LWB, LM
|Sporting CP
|72
|87
|£5.4m
|Eduardo Quaresma
|18
|CB
|Sporting CP
|72
|86
|£5.4m
|Nuno Tavares
|20
|LB
|Benfica
|72
|85
|£5m
|Eric Garcia
|19
|CB
|Man City
|72
|85
|£5m
|R Ait Nouri
|19
|LB
|Angers
|71
|86
|£4.2m
|T Kouassi
|18
|CB, CDM
|Bayern Munich
|71
|85
|£4.1m
|J Frimpong
|19
|RB, RWB
|Celtic
|70
|86
|£3.2m
|N Katterbach
|19
|LB
|Koln
|70
|84
|£3.2m
|J Gvardiol
|18
|CB, LB
|RB Leipzig
|69
|86
|£1.8m
|J Vagnoman
|19
|RB, LM, LB
|Hamburg
|69
|85
|£1.9m
|L Stergiou
|18
|CB
|St Gallen
|67
|86
|£1.4m
|N Williams
|19
|RB
|Liverpool
|67
|85
|£1.4m
|E Ampadu
|19
|CB, CDM
|Chelsea
|67
|84
|£1.4m
|M Kana
|17
|CM, CDM, CM
|Anderlecht
|65
|85
|£900k
|L Netz
|17
|LB, LM
|Hertha BSC
|63
|86
|£675k
|O Rekik
|18
|CB
|Hertha BSC
|63
|85
|£700k
|L Pirola
|18
|CB
|Inter
|63
|84
|£700k
|K Hoever
|18
|RB, CB
|Wolves
|63
|84
|£700k
|B Arrey-Mbi
|17
|CB, LB
|Bayern Munich II
|60
|86
|£385k
|C Riad
|17
|CB
|Barcelona
|59
|84
|£300k
Low Investment (£0.3m – £5m)
The cheapest players in this list are C Riad and Arrey-Mbi at the £3-400k range. Their stats are not impressive, but they show significant room for improvement with their Potential stats in the 80s.
Eric Garcia and Gvardiol are in the higher end of this price range showing mediocre stats of around 70 along with a potential 80s as well.
Mediocre Investment (£6m – £12m)
Nuno Mendes shows the greatest potential for growth in this range, going up for 72 base to 87 potential, along with satisfactory current stats to play with. Thomas Tavares is another viable option in the £6m range.
Other players closer to the higher end (£11m) are Perez and Todibo.
High Investment (Above £12m)
The highest costing young defenders have some very promising players, including Matt De Ligt, Davies and Kobak. Although expensive, they will surely prove to be worth every penny.
Best Young Midfielders
The following players all the best young Midfielders– age 20 years and under.
|Player
|Age
|POS
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|J Sancho
|20
|RM, LM, CAM
|Borussia Dortmund
|87
|93
|£62.6m
|Ferran Torres
|20
|RM, LM, CF
|Man City
|81
|89
|£23.9m
|M Diaby
|20
|LM
|Bayer Leverkusen
|81
|88
|£22.5m
|P Foden
|20
|CAM, CM
|Man City
|79
|88
|£17.6
|B Kamara
|20
|CDM, CB
|Marseille
|79
|87
|£15.3m
|D McNeil
|20
|LM
|Burnley
|78
|86
|£14m
|S Tonali
|20
|CDM, CM
|AC Milan
|77
|91
|£16.7m
|M Greenwood
|18
|RM, ST
|Man Utd
|77
|89
|£13.1m
|M Ihattaren
|18
|CAM, RM, CM
|PSV
|77
|88
|£12.6m
|E Camavinga
|17
|CM
|Rennes
|76
|88
|£10.8m
|N Zaniolo
|20
|CAM, RM
|Roma
|76
|86
|£11.3m
|Florentino
|20
|CDM, CM
|Benfica
|76
|86
|£10.4m
|T Kubo
|19
|RM, CM, CAM
|Real Madrid
|75
|89
|£13.1m
|B Saka
|18
|LM, LWB, RW
|Arsenal
|75
|88
|£10.8m
|Riqui Puig
|20
|CM, CAM
|Barcelona
|75
|88
|£11.3m
|M Caqueret
|20
|CM, CDM
|Lyon
|75
|87
|£10.8m
|D Szoboszlai
|19
|CAM, LM
|Red Bull Salzburg
|75
|87
|£10.4m
|Tete
|20
|RM, CAM
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|75
|86
|£10.4m
|R Sessegnon
|20
|LM, LW, LB
|Spurs
|75
|86
|£10.4m
|M Kudus
|19
|CAM, CM
|Ajax
|75
|85
|£9.5m
|O Kokcu
|19
|CAM, CM
|Feyenoord
|75
|85
|£9.5m
|A Hlozek
|17
|RM, ST, LM
|Sparta Praha
|74
|87
|£8.6m
|Gustavo Assuncao
|20
|CDM
|Familiaco
|74
|86
|£8.6m
|Paulinho
|19
|CAM, RM
|Bayer Leverkusen
|74
|85
|£8.6m
|T Almada
|19
|CAM, CM, LW
|Velez Sarsfield
|73
|89
|£7.7m
|A Urzi
|20
|LM, CM, RM
|Atletico Banfield
|73
|88
|£8.1m
|M Solomon
|20
|RM, LM, CAM
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|73
|86
|£6.8m
|Romario Baro
|20
|RM, CAM
|Porto
|73
|85
|£6.3m
|Pedri
|17
|LM, CAM
|Barcelona
|72
|88
|£5.4m
|G Tsitaishvili
|19
|RM, LM
|Dynamo Kyiv
|72
|86
|£5.9m
|Marcos Antonio
|20
|CM
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|72
|85
|£5.4m
|Y Verschaeren
|18
|CAM, RW, LW
|Anderlecht
|72
|85
|£5m
|M Longstaff
|20
|CM, CDM
|Newcastle
|72
|85
|£5.4m
|F Pellistri
|18
|RM, RW
|Penarol
|71
|87
|£4.4m
|R Gravenberch
|18
|CM, CDM
|Ajax
|71
|87
|£4.3m
|B Gilmour
|19
|CM, CAM
|Chelsea
|71
|86
|£4.5m
|H Traore
|20
|CAM, CM
|Sassuolo
|71
|85
|£4.5m
|Joe Willock
|20
|CAM, CM
|Arsenal
|71
|85
|£4.5m
|N Madueke
|18
|RM, ST
|PSV
|70
|86
|£3.3m
|R Matondo
|19
|LM, ST, RM
|Schalke
|70
|85
|£3.4m
|J Bellingham
|17
|CM, LM, RM
|Borussia Dortmund
|69
|88
|£1.9m
|E Smith Rowe
|19
|CAM, RM, RW
|Arsenal
|69
|85
|£2.1m
|F Wirtz
|17
|CAM, RM
|Bayer Leverkusen
|68
|88
|£1.6m
|G Reyna
|17
|LM, CAM
|Borussia Dortmund
|68
|87
|£1.7m
|D Caicedo
|20
|RM
|Deportivo Cali
|68
|86
|£1.8m
|R Cherki
|16
|CAM, RM, LM
|Lyon
|67
|88
|£1.5m
|M Daramy
|18
|RM, ST, LM
|Kobenhavn
|67
|85
|£1.4m
|A Vranckx
|17
|CM, CDM
|Mechelen
|66
|86
|£1.2m
|X Simons
|17
|CM
|PSG
|65
|85
|£990k
|Y Demir
|17
|CAM, RW
|Rapid Wien
|64
|85
|£880k
Low Investment (£0.8m – £5m)
Pedri and Pellistri show great potential in the range of about £5m with base stats at 71 and 72, and potential of going 88 and 87, respectively.
Other young players at a bit lower range of about £2m show a similar affinity. These include Demir and Simons with base stats in the mid-’60s but a similar potential as some more expensive players.
It is quite astounding to see that players such as Wirtz and Bellingham that cost less than a million, can show such impressive potential as well.
Mediocre Investment (£6m – £12m)
In this price bracket, a player like Urzi, Almada, Kubo, and Camavinga show promising returns with their potential going up to 89 while their base stats 73, 75 and 76, respectively.
It would seem that the future value for all these players will be similar, meaning buying Urzi or Almada would prove to be more profitable over time instead of the other two.
For quick returns or use on the pitch, Kubo and Camavinga are more suitable options.
High Investment (Above £12m)
At £16.7m Tonali is the most economic player here, showing the greatest signs for growth, with Foden and Diaby being some of the other viable options.
J Sancho however, is ridiculously priced but, on the contrary, does have stats to show for it.
Best Young Forwards/Attackers
The following are all the best young Attackers and Forwards – age 20 years and under, in FIFA 21.
|PLAYER
|AGE
|POS
|CLUB
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|E Haaland
|19
|ST
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|92
|£40.5m
|Joao Felix
|20
|CF, ST
|Atletico Madrid
|81
|93
|£28.8m
|Vinicius Jr
|19
|LW
|Real Madrid
|80
|93
|£24.8m
|Rodrygo
|19
|RW, LW
|Real Madrid
|79
|90
|£18.9m
|A Isak
|20
|ST
|Real Sociedad
|79
|86
|£16.2m
|Trincao
|20
|RW, LW, CAM
|Barcelona
|78
|91
|£18m
|Antony
|20
|RW, LW
|Ajax
|78
|88
|£15.3m
|J David
|20
|ST, CF, CAM
|Lille
|77
|88
|£14m
|D Kulusevski
|20
|RW, CAM
|Juventus
|77
|87
|£13.1m
|Ansu Fati
|17
|LW, RW
|Barcelona
|76
|90
|£13.5m
|M Boadu
|19
|ST
|AZ Alkmaar
|75
|87
|£10.4m
|G Plata
|19
|RW
|Sporting CP
|74
|86
|£9m
|C Hudson-Odoi
|19
|RW, LW
|Chelsea
|74
|86
|£9m
|Brahim
|20
|LW
|Real Madrid
|74
|86
|£9m
|Gabriel Martinelli
|19
|LW, LM, ST
|Arsenal
|74
|85
|£8.6m
|B Mbeumo
|20
|RW, ST
|Brentford
|74
|85
|£8.6m
|Evanilson
|20
|ST
|Porto
|73
|87
|£8.1m
|Rafael Camacho
|20
|RW
|Sporting CP
|73
|86
|£6.8m
|J Doku
|18
|RW, LW
|Anderlecht
|71
|88
|£4.4m
|Reinier
|18
|CF, CAM
|Real Madrid
|71
|87
|£4.4m
|P De la Vega
|19
|RW, LW
|Atletico Lanus
|71
|85
|£4.5m
|Joelson Fernandes
|17
|RW, LW
|Sporting CP
|69
|87
|£1.9m
|K Adeyemi
|18
|ST, LW
|Red Bull Salzburg
|69
|87
|£2m
|Fabio Silva
|17
|ST
|Wolves
|69
|85
|£1.9m
|Luis Henrique
|18
|RW
|Marseille
|67
|87
|£1.7m
|S Esposito
|17
|ST
|SPAL
|66
|86
|£1.2m
|H Elliott
|17
|RW
|Liverpool
|65
|85
|£990k
|T Parrott
|18
|ST
|Spurs
|65
|85
|£990k
Low Investment (£0.9m – £5m)
Below £1m, the only options are Elliott and Parrott that show potential equivalent to some of the more expensive players.
Doku and De la Vega also show similar potential but have better stats to begin within a higher price bracket that is.
Mediocre Investment (£6m – £15m)
A lot of good players and good attackers lie in this price range. It is advisable that you loosen your wallet here a bit and spend generously to get the best players.
Ansu Fati for £13.5 is the best option on the chart; no better player that you can find for this much. Antony and J David are some of the more expensive options.
Brahim and Evanilson lie between £8-9m and show significant potential as well.
High Investment (Above £15m)
E Haaland, Joao Felix, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Trincao are the top four options in this area, going for 40, 28, 24, 18 and 16m, respectively. Each player has unique stats to match the amount they cost and not a single one of them is a bad investment.
All of these players show potential stats above the ’90s, with Haaland having the highest base stats of 84 and Trincao the lowest at 79.
Some Notable Young Players
Defenders
Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham)
- Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 89
- Position: LB
Reguilon has 87 Sprint and 81 Ball Control that allow him to carry the ball from the defensive area and play it across the half-line making him an excellent choice for a carrying defender.
Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)
- Position: LB
- Rating: OVR – 80 POT – 85
92 Pace 70 Crossing 79 Dribbling 79 Sliding Tackle
Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid)
- Position: LB
- Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 87
85 acceleration, 81 ball control and 81 crossing
Pervis Estupinan (Villarreal)
- Position: LB
- Rating: OVR – 79 POT – 86
Pervis has a great 84 Sprint Speed and a 79 Crossing which make him a good player for carrying and crossing the ball. He also has an 80 Standing Tackle.
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)
- Position: LB, LWB
- Rating: OVR – 78 POT – 86
Tierney is a brilliant overall strong player and fit for both left back and left wing back positions. He has 80 Physical and 82 Aggression along with 85 Stamina, 86 Sprint and 86 Pace.
Midfielders
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
- Position: LM, ST
- Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 91
Marcus Rashford has proven himself to be a formidable player in the past. With his 91 Pace, 85 Dribbling and 82 Shooting, he can be a real asset on the frontline.
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)
- Rating: OVR – 76 POT – 88
- Age: 17
- Positions: CM
- Value: £10.8m
- Wage: £5k
Camavinga is a balanced all-round midfielder with a significant potential for growth.
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)
- Position: LW, RW
- Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 90
Oyarzabal is a balanced overall player and a great winger. His Passing, Dribbling, Pace and Shooting stats are all balanced and loom around the 80.
Mohamed Ihattaren (Eredivisie)
- Rating: OVR – 77 POT – 88
- Age: 18
- Positions: CAM, RM CM
- Value: £12.6m Release Clause: £20.2m
- Wage: £6k
Ihattaren is a superb midfielder with an 86 Ball Control and 82 Dribbling.
Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)
- Position: LW, RW
- Rating: OVR – 83 POT – 89
Ousmane Dembele is another terrific player when it comes to young attackers. His use of the weak foot gives him an edge over other players of his pool and lets him play both wings. He has 92 Pace and 86 Dribbling.
Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham)
- Position: LM, RM, LW
- Rating: OVR – 83 POT – 88
Bergwijn is another outclass player with 87 Sprint, 88 Acceleration and 85 Dribbling that puts him on top of the charts for young attackers.
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
- Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 89
- Age: 19
- Positions: LB, LM, RM
- Value: £20.3m
- Wage: £36k
Davies’ stupendous 96 Pace makes him the fastest player in FIFA 21 with decent 82 Dribbling to go along with it.
Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal)
- Rating: OVR – 75 POT – 89
- Age: 19
- Positions: RM, CM, CAM
- Value: £13.1m
- Wage: £14k
Takefusa is a great overall player with 82 Pace and 82 Dribbling along with a superior 89 Accelaration.
Thiago Almada (Velez Sarsfield)
- Rating: OVR – 73 POT – 89
- Age: 19
- Positions: CAM, CM, LW
- Value: £7.7m
- Wage: £7k
This Argentine midfielder has excellent potential for growth along with an 86 Pace.
Moussa Diaby (Bayer)
- Position: LM
- Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 88
Moussa Diaby is one of the fastest in the business. With 96 Acceleration AND 93 Pace, he can outrun most defenders, making him suitable for a counter-attack tactic. His 84 Dribbling assists him for the purpose.
Attackers
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
- Position: LW, RW, LM
- Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 87
Pulisic is a star player with formidable speed and dribbling. His Acceleration is at 91 along with 89 Pace and 84 Dribbling, making him a defender’s nightmare.
Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)
- Rating: OVR – 80 POT – 93
- Age: 19
- Positions: LW
- Value: £24.8m
- Wage: £86k
Vinicius Jr. has one of the highest Potential in FIFA 21. His off the charts 95 Sprint and insane 86 Dribbling make him a worthy addition to the Real Madrid squad.
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
- Rating: OVR – 84 POT – 92
- Age: 19
- Positions: ST
- Value: £40.5m
- Wage: £50k
Haaland’s strong suits are his 85 Physical strength and 87 Shooting along with his fast 84 Pace.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
- Rating: OVR – 79 POT – 90
- Age: 19
- Positions: RW, LW
- Value: £18.9m
- Wage: £81k
This Brazilian Winger has 87 Passing and 83 Dribbling.
Ansu Fati (Barcelona)
- Rating: OVR – 76 POT – 90
- Age: 17
- Positions: RW, LW
- Value: £13.5m
- Wage: £21k
Ansu Fati is the up and coming Barcelona superstar going with 88 Sprint and 79 Passing right now.
Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
- Rating: OVR – 77 POT – 89
- Age: 18
- Positions: RM, ST
- Value: £13.1m
- Wage: £29k
Greenwood has 81 Pace alongside 79 Finishing and 80 Longshots, which make him a threat to the goalkeepers.