FIFA 21 has quite a lot of young players been inducted all across the boards, with new players joining a lot of your favorite teams. This FIFA 21 Best Young Players Guide has all the info about the best young players in the latest installment.

Young players can be a great asset for your squad in FIFA 21. They are in great shape, you can buy them for much less than some of the older players, and they are yet to reach their potential, meaning they are a solid investment.

Although Overall stats are a key determining factor in choosing which player to buy, Potential future stats and value are equivocally important to consider.

A player with high potential will come out to have greater Market Value in the future, meaning you will be able to sell them for high profits.

When buying players for a particular area, you must go for at least one player in each of the positions in that area to fill all the positions.

For instance, for defense, you must get each RB, LB, CB, CDM so that each player is in its best-suited position for best overall chemistry.

Listed below are all the best Young and Upcoming Players in the game, along with all their details that you would want to know.

POS – Position

OV – Overall Stats

POT – Potential

VA – Market

FIFA 21 Best Young Players

Best Young Defenders

The following players are all the best young Defenders – age 20 years and under, in FIFA 21.

PLAYER AGE POS CLUB OVR POT VA M De Ligt 20 CB Piemonte Calcio 85 92 £44.6m A Davies 19 LB, LM, RM Bayern Munich 81 89 £20.3m O Kabak 20 CB Schalke 77 87 £11.7m R James 20 RB, CDM Chelsea 77 86 £11.3m O. Wijndal 20 LB AZ Alkmaar 77 86 £11.3m J Todibo 20 CB Barcelona 75 86 £9.5m S Dest 19 RB Barcelona 75 86 £9m M Kumbulla 20 CB Roma 75 85 £9m N Perez 20 CB Atletico Madrid 75 85 £9m P Schuurs 20 CB Ajax 75 84 £8.6m B. Williams 19 LB, LWB Man United 75 85 £8.6m T. Malacia 20 LB Feyenoord 75 84 £8.6m D. Bradaric 20 LB LOSC Lille 75 83 £8.1m W Saliba 19 CB Arsenal 74 87 £9m E Ndicka 20 CB, LB Eintracht Frankfurt 74 84 £7.7m Alex Centelles 20 LB Valencia 74 84 £7.2m Tomas Tavares 20 CB Benfica 73 85 £5.9m Z Vanheusden 20 CB Standard Liege 73 84 £5.9m L Cacace 19 LB, LWB Sint-Truidense 73 84 £5.4m Nuno Mendes 18 LWB, LM Sporting CP 72 87 £5.4m Eduardo Quaresma 18 CB Sporting CP 72 86 £5.4m Nuno Tavares 20 LB Benfica 72 85 £5m Eric Garcia 19 CB Man City 72 85 £5m R Ait Nouri 19 LB Angers 71 86 £4.2m T Kouassi 18 CB, CDM Bayern Munich 71 85 £4.1m J Frimpong 19 RB, RWB Celtic 70 86 £3.2m N Katterbach 19 LB Koln 70 84 £3.2m J Gvardiol 18 CB, LB RB Leipzig 69 86 £1.8m J Vagnoman 19 RB, LM, LB Hamburg 69 85 £1.9m L Stergiou 18 CB St Gallen 67 86 £1.4m N Williams 19 RB Liverpool 67 85 £1.4m E Ampadu 19 CB, CDM Chelsea 67 84 £1.4m M Kana 17 CM, CDM, CM Anderlecht 65 85 £900k L Netz 17 LB, LM Hertha BSC 63 86 £675k O Rekik 18 CB Hertha BSC 63 85 £700k L Pirola 18 CB Inter 63 84 £700k K Hoever 18 RB, CB Wolves 63 84 £700k B Arrey-Mbi 17 CB, LB Bayern Munich II 60 86 £385k C Riad 17 CB Barcelona 59 84 £300k

Low Investment (£0.3m – £5m)

The cheapest players in this list are C Riad and Arrey-Mbi at the £3-400k range. Their stats are not impressive, but they show significant room for improvement with their Potential stats in the 80s.

Eric Garcia and Gvardiol are in the higher end of this price range showing mediocre stats of around 70 along with a potential 80s as well.

Mediocre Investment (£6m – £12m)

Nuno Mendes shows the greatest potential for growth in this range, going up for 72 base to 87 potential, along with satisfactory current stats to play with. Thomas Tavares is another viable option in the £6m range.

Other players closer to the higher end (£11m) are Perez and Todibo.

High Investment (Above £12m)

The highest costing young defenders have some very promising players, including Matt De Ligt, Davies and Kobak. Although expensive, they will surely prove to be worth every penny.

Best Young Midfielders

The following players all the best young Midfielders– age 20 years and under.

Player Age POS Club OVR POT VA J Sancho 20 RM, LM, CAM Borussia Dortmund 87 93 £62.6m Ferran Torres 20 RM, LM, CF Man City 81 89 £23.9m M Diaby 20 LM Bayer Leverkusen 81 88 £22.5m P Foden 20 CAM, CM Man City 79 88 £17.6 B Kamara 20 CDM, CB Marseille 79 87 £15.3m D McNeil 20 LM Burnley 78 86 £14m S Tonali 20 CDM, CM AC Milan 77 91 £16.7m M Greenwood 18 RM, ST Man Utd 77 89 £13.1m M Ihattaren 18 CAM, RM, CM PSV 77 88 £12.6m E Camavinga 17 CM Rennes 76 88 £10.8m N Zaniolo 20 CAM, RM Roma 76 86 £11.3m Florentino 20 CDM, CM Benfica 76 86 £10.4m T Kubo 19 RM, CM, CAM Real Madrid 75 89 £13.1m B Saka 18 LM, LWB, RW Arsenal 75 88 £10.8m Riqui Puig 20 CM, CAM Barcelona 75 88 £11.3m M Caqueret 20 CM, CDM Lyon 75 87 £10.8m D Szoboszlai 19 CAM, LM Red Bull Salzburg 75 87 £10.4m Tete 20 RM, CAM Shakhtar Donetsk 75 86 £10.4m R Sessegnon 20 LM, LW, LB Spurs 75 86 £10.4m M Kudus 19 CAM, CM Ajax 75 85 £9.5m O Kokcu 19 CAM, CM Feyenoord 75 85 £9.5m A Hlozek 17 RM, ST, LM Sparta Praha 74 87 £8.6m Gustavo Assuncao 20 CDM Familiaco 74 86 £8.6m Paulinho 19 CAM, RM Bayer Leverkusen 74 85 £8.6m T Almada 19 CAM, CM, LW Velez Sarsfield 73 89 £7.7m A Urzi 20 LM, CM, RM Atletico Banfield 73 88 £8.1m M Solomon 20 RM, LM, CAM Shakhtar Donetsk 73 86 £6.8m Romario Baro 20 RM, CAM Porto 73 85 £6.3m Pedri 17 LM, CAM Barcelona 72 88 £5.4m G Tsitaishvili 19 RM, LM Dynamo Kyiv 72 86 £5.9m Marcos Antonio 20 CM Shakhtar Donetsk 72 85 £5.4m Y Verschaeren 18 CAM, RW, LW Anderlecht 72 85 £5m M Longstaff 20 CM, CDM Newcastle 72 85 £5.4m F Pellistri 18 RM, RW Penarol 71 87 £4.4m R Gravenberch 18 CM, CDM Ajax 71 87 £4.3m B Gilmour 19 CM, CAM Chelsea 71 86 £4.5m H Traore 20 CAM, CM Sassuolo 71 85 £4.5m Joe Willock 20 CAM, CM Arsenal 71 85 £4.5m N Madueke 18 RM, ST PSV 70 86 £3.3m R Matondo 19 LM, ST, RM Schalke 70 85 £3.4m J Bellingham 17 CM, LM, RM Borussia Dortmund 69 88 £1.9m E Smith Rowe 19 CAM, RM, RW Arsenal 69 85 £2.1m F Wirtz 17 CAM, RM Bayer Leverkusen 68 88 £1.6m G Reyna 17 LM, CAM Borussia Dortmund 68 87 £1.7m D Caicedo 20 RM Deportivo Cali 68 86 £1.8m R Cherki 16 CAM, RM, LM Lyon 67 88 £1.5m M Daramy 18 RM, ST, LM Kobenhavn 67 85 £1.4m A Vranckx 17 CM, CDM Mechelen 66 86 £1.2m X Simons 17 CM PSG 65 85 £990k Y Demir 17 CAM, RW Rapid Wien 64 85 £880k

Low Investment (£0.8m – £5m)

Pedri and Pellistri show great potential in the range of about £5m with base stats at 71 and 72, and potential of going 88 and 87, respectively.

Other young players at a bit lower range of about £2m show a similar affinity. These include Demir and Simons with base stats in the mid-’60s but a similar potential as some more expensive players.

It is quite astounding to see that players such as Wirtz and Bellingham that cost less than a million, can show such impressive potential as well.

Mediocre Investment (£6m – £12m)

In this price bracket, a player like Urzi, Almada, Kubo, and Camavinga show promising returns with their potential going up to 89 while their base stats 73, 75 and 76, respectively.

It would seem that the future value for all these players will be similar, meaning buying Urzi or Almada would prove to be more profitable over time instead of the other two.

For quick returns or use on the pitch, Kubo and Camavinga are more suitable options.

High Investment (Above £12m)

At £16.7m Tonali is the most economic player here, showing the greatest signs for growth, with Foden and Diaby being some of the other viable options.

J Sancho however, is ridiculously priced but, on the contrary, does have stats to show for it.

Best Young Forwards/Attackers

The following are all the best young Attackers and Forwards – age 20 years and under, in FIFA 21.

PLAYER AGE POS CLUB OVR POT VA E Haaland 19 ST Borussia Dortmund 84 92 £40.5m Joao Felix 20 CF, ST Atletico Madrid 81 93 £28.8m Vinicius Jr 19 LW Real Madrid 80 93 £24.8m Rodrygo 19 RW, LW Real Madrid 79 90 £18.9m A Isak 20 ST Real Sociedad 79 86 £16.2m Trincao 20 RW, LW, CAM Barcelona 78 91 £18m Antony 20 RW, LW Ajax 78 88 £15.3m J David 20 ST, CF, CAM Lille 77 88 £14m D Kulusevski 20 RW, CAM Juventus 77 87 £13.1m Ansu Fati 17 LW, RW Barcelona 76 90 £13.5m M Boadu 19 ST AZ Alkmaar 75 87 £10.4m G Plata 19 RW Sporting CP 74 86 £9m C Hudson-Odoi 19 RW, LW Chelsea 74 86 £9m Brahim 20 LW Real Madrid 74 86 £9m Gabriel Martinelli 19 LW, LM, ST Arsenal 74 85 £8.6m B Mbeumo 20 RW, ST Brentford 74 85 £8.6m Evanilson 20 ST Porto 73 87 £8.1m Rafael Camacho 20 RW Sporting CP 73 86 £6.8m J Doku 18 RW, LW Anderlecht 71 88 £4.4m Reinier 18 CF, CAM Real Madrid 71 87 £4.4m P De la Vega 19 RW, LW Atletico Lanus 71 85 £4.5m Joelson Fernandes 17 RW, LW Sporting CP 69 87 £1.9m K Adeyemi 18 ST, LW Red Bull Salzburg 69 87 £2m Fabio Silva 17 ST Wolves 69 85 £1.9m Luis Henrique 18 RW Marseille 67 87 £1.7m S Esposito 17 ST SPAL 66 86 £1.2m H Elliott 17 RW Liverpool 65 85 £990k T Parrott 18 ST Spurs 65 85 £990k

Low Investment (£0.9m – £5m)

Below £1m, the only options are Elliott and Parrott that show potential equivalent to some of the more expensive players.

Doku and De la Vega also show similar potential but have better stats to begin within a higher price bracket that is.

Mediocre Investment (£6m – £15m)

A lot of good players and good attackers lie in this price range. It is advisable that you loosen your wallet here a bit and spend generously to get the best players.

Ansu Fati for £13.5 is the best option on the chart; no better player that you can find for this much. Antony and J David are some of the more expensive options.

Brahim and Evanilson lie between £8-9m and show significant potential as well.

High Investment (Above £15m)

E Haaland, Joao Felix, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Trincao are the top four options in this area, going for 40, 28, 24, 18 and 16m, respectively. Each player has unique stats to match the amount they cost and not a single one of them is a bad investment.

All of these players show potential stats above the ’90s, with Haaland having the highest base stats of 84 and Trincao the lowest at 79.

Some Notable Young Players

Defenders

Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham)

Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 89

Position: LB

Reguilon has 87 Sprint and 81 Ball Control that allow him to carry the ball from the defensive area and play it across the half-line making him an excellent choice for a carrying defender.

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Position: LB

Rating: OVR – 80 POT – 85

92 Pace 70 Crossing 79 Dribbling 79 Sliding Tackle

Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid)

Position: LB

Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 87

85 acceleration, 81 ball control and 81 crossing

Pervis Estupinan (Villarreal)

Position: LB

Rating: OVR – 79 POT – 86

Pervis has a great 84 Sprint Speed and a 79 Crossing which make him a good player for carrying and crossing the ball. He also has an 80 Standing Tackle.

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Position: LB, LWB

Rating: OVR – 78 POT – 86

Tierney is a brilliant overall strong player and fit for both left back and left wing back positions. He has 80 Physical and 82 Aggression along with 85 Stamina, 86 Sprint and 86 Pace.

Midfielders

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Position: LM, ST

Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 91

Marcus Rashford has proven himself to be a formidable player in the past. With his 91 Pace, 85 Dribbling and 82 Shooting, he can be a real asset on the frontline.

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Rating: OVR – 76 POT – 88

Age: 17

Positions: CM

Value: £10.8m

Wage: £5k

Camavinga is a balanced all-round midfielder with a significant potential for growth.

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Position: LW, RW

Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 90

Oyarzabal is a balanced overall player and a great winger. His Passing, Dribbling, Pace and Shooting stats are all balanced and loom around the 80.

Mohamed Ihattaren (Eredivisie)

Rating: OVR – 77 POT – 88

Age: 18

Positions: CAM, RM CM

Value: £12.6m Release Clause: £20.2m

Wage: £6k

Ihattaren is a superb midfielder with an 86 Ball Control and 82 Dribbling.

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Position: LW, RW

Rating: OVR – 83 POT – 89

Ousmane Dembele is another terrific player when it comes to young attackers. His use of the weak foot gives him an edge over other players of his pool and lets him play both wings. He has 92 Pace and 86 Dribbling.

Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham)

Position: LM, RM, LW

Rating: OVR – 83 POT – 88

Bergwijn is another outclass player with 87 Sprint, 88 Acceleration and 85 Dribbling that puts him on top of the charts for young attackers.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 89

Age: 19

Positions: LB, LM, RM

Value: £20.3m

Wage: £36k

Davies’ stupendous 96 Pace makes him the fastest player in FIFA 21 with decent 82 Dribbling to go along with it.

Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal)

Rating: OVR – 75 POT – 89

Age: 19

Positions: RM, CM, CAM

Value: £13.1m

Wage: £14k

Takefusa is a great overall player with 82 Pace and 82 Dribbling along with a superior 89 Accelaration.

Thiago Almada (Velez Sarsfield)

Rating: OVR – 73 POT – 89

Age: 19

Positions: CAM, CM, LW

Value: £7.7m

Wage: £7k

This Argentine midfielder has excellent potential for growth along with an 86 Pace.

Moussa Diaby (Bayer)

Position: LM

Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 88

Moussa Diaby is one of the fastest in the business. With 96 Acceleration AND 93 Pace, he can outrun most defenders, making him suitable for a counter-attack tactic. His 84 Dribbling assists him for the purpose.

Attackers

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Position: LW, RW, LM

Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 87

Pulisic is a star player with formidable speed and dribbling. His Acceleration is at 91 along with 89 Pace and 84 Dribbling, making him a defender’s nightmare.

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Rating: OVR – 80 POT – 93

Age: 19

Positions: LW

Value: £24.8m

Wage: £86k

Vinicius Jr. has one of the highest Potential in FIFA 21. His off the charts 95 Sprint and insane 86 Dribbling make him a worthy addition to the Real Madrid squad.

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Rating: OVR – 84 POT – 92

Age: 19

Positions: ST

Value: £40.5m

Wage: £50k

Haaland’s strong suits are his 85 Physical strength and 87 Shooting along with his fast 84 Pace.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Rating: OVR – 79 POT – 90

Age: 19

Positions: RW, LW

Value: £18.9m

Wage: £81k

This Brazilian Winger has 87 Passing and 83 Dribbling.

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Rating: OVR – 76 POT – 90

Age: 17

Positions: RW, LW

Value: £13.5m

Wage: £21k

Ansu Fati is the up and coming Barcelona superstar going with 88 Sprint and 79 Passing right now.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Rating: OVR – 77 POT – 89

Age: 18

Positions: RM, ST

Value: £13.1m

Wage: £29k

Greenwood has 81 Pace alongside 79 Finishing and 80 Longshots, which make him a threat to the goalkeepers.