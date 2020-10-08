FIFA 21 Best Young Forwards Guide

With the new career mode in FIFA 21, players have complete control over their team. But every team needs good strikers and wingers to score and that is where our list of FIFA 21 Best Young Forwards comes in.

A good option is for you to invest in younger talents, that will act as a powerhouse for your team for years to come, and are generally cheaper than other giants of the soccer world.

For this, we recommend that players should prefer investing in Young Forwards.

With this here are some of the best Young Forwards currently in the game. For this table, use the following key:

PO- Position

OVR- Overall Rating

POT- Potential Rating

VA- Market Value

FIFA 21 Best Young Forwards

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA Joao Felix 20 Atletico Madrid CF, ST 81 93 £28.8m Vinicius Jr 19 Real Madrid LW 80 93 £24.8m E Haaland 19 Borussia Dortmund ST 84 92 £40.5m Trincao 20 Barcelona RW, LW, CAM 78 91 £18m Ansu Fati 17 Barcelona LW, RW 76 90 £13.5m Rodrygo 19 Real Madrid RW, LW 79 90 £18.9m Antony 20 Ajax RW, LW 78 88 £15.3m J Doku 18 Anderlecht RW, LW 71 88 £4.4m J David 20 Lille ST, CF, CAM 77 88 £14m Luis Henrique 18 Marseille RW 67 87 £1.7m Evanilson 20 Porto ST 73 87 £8.1m Joelson Fernandes 17 Sporting CP RW, LW 69 87 £1.9m Reinier 18 Real Madrid CF, CAM 71 87 £4.4m K Adeyemi 18 Red Bull Salzburg ST, LW 69 87 £2m D Kulusevski 20 Juventus RW, CAM 77 87 £13.1m M Boadu 19 AZ Alkmaar ST 75 87 £10.4m S Esposito 17 SPAL ST 66 86 £1.2m G Plata 19 Sporting CP RW 74 86 £9m Rafael Camacho 20 Sporting CP RW 73 86 £6.8m C Hudson-Odoi 19 Chelsea RW, LW 74 86 £9m A Isak 20 Real Sociedad ST 79 86 £16.2m Brahim 20 Real Madrid LW 74 86 £9m Fabio Silva 17 Wolves ST 69 85 £1.9m Gabriel Martinelli 19 Arsenal LW, LM, ST 74 85 £8.6m H Elliott 17 Liverpool RW 65 85 £990k P De la Vega 19 Atletico Lanus RW, LW 71 85 £4.5m T Parrott 18 Spurs ST 65 85 £990k B Mbeumo 20 Brentford RW, ST 74 85 £8.6m

Felix and Vinicius have the highest potentials and are also available for only £25m at the beginning of the game.

Sancho, along with Felix and Vinicius can reach the potential of 93 overall, making them very good and useful.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland can become a 92-rated striker but his initial rating of 84 overall means he will cost at least £40m to sign in Career Mode.

Most of these can grow with time, becoming better.

Jeremy Doku and Luis Henrique may not have great initial ratings but are capable of becoming the best of the wingers in the game. They are priced at less then £2m making them very good and affordable options.