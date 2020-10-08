FIFA 21 Best Young Forwards Guide

With the new career mode in FIFA 21, players have complete control over their team. But every team needs good strikers and wingers to score and that is where our list of FIFA 21 Best Young Forwards comes in.
A good option is for you to invest in younger talents, that will act as a powerhouse for your team for years to come, and are generally cheaper than other giants of the soccer world.
For this, we recommend that players should prefer investing in Young Forwards.
With this here are some of the best Young Forwards currently in the game. For this table, use the following key:
- PO- Position
- OVR- Overall Rating
- POT- Potential Rating
- VA- Market Value
FIFA 21 Best Young Forwards
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|Joao Felix
|20
|Atletico Madrid
|CF, ST
|81
|93
|£28.8m
|Vinicius Jr
|19
|Real Madrid
|LW
|80
|93
|£24.8m
|E Haaland
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|84
|92
|£40.5m
|Trincao
|20
|Barcelona
|RW, LW, CAM
|78
|91
|£18m
|Ansu Fati
|17
|Barcelona
|LW, RW
|76
|90
|£13.5m
|Rodrygo
|19
|Real Madrid
|RW, LW
|79
|90
|£18.9m
|Antony
|20
|Ajax
|RW, LW
|78
|88
|£15.3m
|J Doku
|18
|Anderlecht
|RW, LW
|71
|88
|£4.4m
|J David
|20
|Lille
|ST, CF, CAM
|77
|88
|£14m
|Luis Henrique
|18
|Marseille
|RW
|67
|87
|£1.7m
|Evanilson
|20
|Porto
|ST
|73
|87
|£8.1m
|Joelson Fernandes
|17
|Sporting CP
|RW, LW
|69
|87
|£1.9m
|Reinier
|18
|Real Madrid
|CF, CAM
|71
|87
|£4.4m
|K Adeyemi
|18
|Red Bull Salzburg
|ST, LW
|69
|87
|£2m
|D Kulusevski
|20
|Juventus
|RW, CAM
|77
|87
|£13.1m
|M Boadu
|19
|AZ Alkmaar
|ST
|75
|87
|£10.4m
|S Esposito
|17
|SPAL
|ST
|66
|86
|£1.2m
|G Plata
|19
|Sporting CP
|RW
|74
|86
|£9m
|Rafael Camacho
|20
|Sporting CP
|RW
|73
|86
|£6.8m
|C Hudson-Odoi
|19
|Chelsea
|RW, LW
|74
|86
|£9m
|A Isak
|20
|Real Sociedad
|ST
|79
|86
|£16.2m
|Brahim
|20
|Real Madrid
|LW
|74
|86
|£9m
|Fabio Silva
|17
|Wolves
|ST
|69
|85
|£1.9m
|Gabriel Martinelli
|19
|Arsenal
|LW, LM, ST
|74
|85
|£8.6m
|H Elliott
|17
|Liverpool
|RW
|65
|85
|£990k
|P De la Vega
|19
|Atletico Lanus
|RW, LW
|71
|85
|£4.5m
|T Parrott
|18
|Spurs
|ST
|65
|85
|£990k
|B Mbeumo
|20
|Brentford
|RW, ST
|74
|85
|£8.6m
Felix and Vinicius have the highest potentials and are also available for only £25m at the beginning of the game.
Sancho, along with Felix and Vinicius can reach the potential of 93 overall, making them very good and useful.
Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland can become a 92-rated striker but his initial rating of 84 overall means he will cost at least £40m to sign in Career Mode.
Most of these can grow with time, becoming better.
Jeremy Doku and Luis Henrique may not have great initial ratings but are capable of becoming the best of the wingers in the game. They are priced at less then £2m making them very good and affordable options.