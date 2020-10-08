FIFA 21 Best Strikers Guide

Conquering the play-field in FIFA 21 requires that you have the best strikers on your team. In this list for FIFA 21 Best Strikers, we’ll be showing you the wide array of options you have to enhance your end-game.

FIFA 21 Best Strikers

In a Striker, besides focusing on ‘Finishing‘ and ‘Long Shots,’ you should also keep an eye out for aspects such as ‘Ball Control’ and ‘Short Passing.’

‘Acceleration’ and ‘Sprint Speed’ will help you to get behind on defenses.

Alternatively, you could use Heading and Strength to force your way through the enemy’s wall of defense.

Picking the Right Player

If you’re playing in Career Mode, try to look for players with a higher built-in potential for growth.

Pick out a few potential wonderkids and young players initially, and invest in them for a worthwhile outcome towards the end.

This is especially helpful if you plan on playing at least two seasons of the Career Mode.

By utilizing Chemistry Styles, you can add 90 points to your player’s attributes depending on the style you choose.

You might want to select your formation based on the strengths and weaknesses of your players.

Best Strikers in FIFA Career Mode

As a Striker in FIFA 21, your character will be positioned near the goal, to the front of the Center Forward.

A Striker’s teammates will try to pass the ball to them as often as possible.

A good Striker will constantly maintain the pressure on the opposition by outwitting their defense using greater speed and quick footwork. Precise ball-handling is key for a Striker to be effective.

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 92 2 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 91 3 Kylian Mbappe PSG 91 4 Sergio Aguero Man City 89 5 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 88 6 Ciro Immobile Lazio 87 7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 87 8 Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 87 9 Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 87 10 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 86 11 Romelu Lukaku Inter 85 12 Timo Werner Chelsea 85 13 Mauro Icardi PSG 85 14 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 84 15 Iago Aspas RC Celta 84 16 Wissam Ben Yedder AS Monaco 84 17 Raul Jimenez Wolves 84 18 Anthony Martial Manchester United 84 19 Lautaro Martínez Inter 84 20 Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan 83

Best Centre Forwards

There isn’t much of a difference between a Centre Forward and a Striker.

They both keep an equal focus on attempting to make a score. They dribble past opponents and always make sure they are open for passes.

Their proficiency allows them to take a shot from any angle using effective co-ordination with their team.