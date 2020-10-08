FIFA 21 Best Strikers Guide

Conquering the play-field in FIFA 21 requires that you have the best strikers on your team. In this list for FIFA 21 Best Strikers, we’ll be showing you the wide array of options you have to enhance your end-game.
FIFA 21 Best Strikers
In a Striker, besides focusing on ‘Finishing‘ and ‘Long Shots,’ you should also keep an eye out for aspects such as ‘Ball Control’ and ‘Short Passing.’
‘Acceleration’ and ‘Sprint Speed’ will help you to get behind on defenses.
Alternatively, you could use Heading and Strength to force your way through the enemy’s wall of defense.
Picking the Right Player
If you’re playing in Career Mode, try to look for players with a higher built-in potential for growth.
Pick out a few potential wonderkids and young players initially, and invest in them for a worthwhile outcome towards the end.
This is especially helpful if you plan on playing at least two seasons of the Career Mode.
By utilizing Chemistry Styles, you can add 90 points to your player’s attributes depending on the style you choose.
You might want to select your formation based on the strengths and weaknesses of your players.
Best Strikers in FIFA Career Mode
As a Striker in FIFA 21, your character will be positioned near the goal, to the front of the Center Forward.
A Striker’s teammates will try to pass the ball to them as often as possible.
A good Striker will constantly maintain the pressure on the opposition by outwitting their defense using greater speed and quick footwork. Precise ball-handling is key for a Striker to be effective.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Juventus
|92
|2
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|91
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|91
|4
|Sergio Aguero
|Man City
|89
|5
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|88
|6
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|87
|7
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|87
|8
|Luis Suarez
|Atletico Madrid
|87
|9
|Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|87
|10
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|86
|11
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter
|85
|12
|Timo Werner
|Chelsea
|85
|13
|Mauro Icardi
|PSG
|85
|14
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|15
|Iago Aspas
|RC Celta
|84
|16
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|AS Monaco
|84
|17
|Raul Jimenez
|Wolves
|84
|18
|Anthony Martial
|Manchester United
|84
|19
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter
|84
|20
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|AC Milan
|83
Best Centre Forwards
There isn’t much of a difference between a Centre Forward and a Striker.
They both keep an equal focus on attempting to make a score. They dribble past opponents and always make sure they are open for passes.
Their proficiency allows them to take a shot from any angle using effective co-ordination with their team.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madid
|89
|2
|Paulo Dybala
|Piemonte Calcio
|88
|3
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|87
|4
|Memphis Depay
|Lyon
|85
|5
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|85
|6
|Josip Ilicic
|Atalanta
|84
|7
|Dusan Tadic
|Ajax
|83
|8
|Franck Ribery
|Bayern Munich
|81
|9
|Joaquin Correa
|Lazio
|81
|10
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|81
|11
|Ricardo Goulart
|Hebei China Fortune F.C.
|80
|12
|Joao Pedro
|Cagliari
|79
|13
|Milot Rashica
|Wolfsburg
|79
|14
|Kevin-Prince Boateng
|Fiorentina
|78
|15
|Felipe Caicedo
|Lazio
|78
|16
|Federico Chiesa
|Fiorentina
|78
|17
|Joshua King
|AFC Bournemouth
|77
|18
|Iago Falque
|Genoa
|77
|19
|Simone Verdi
|Torino
|77