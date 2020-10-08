In this FIFA 21 Best Midfielders guide, we will list all the best CMs, CDMs, and CAMs you can recruit in your Ultimate Team in the latest entry to this venerable series; FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Best Midfielders

In FIFA, midfielders are a key part of the team as they will be anchoring the attack as well as the defense of the team.

Having a good balance of attacking and defensive midfielders is key to create a fluid team.

Best CAM players

The following are the top 20 Central Attacking Midfield Players in the game.

Player Rank Player Name Player Club Player Rating 1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 91 2 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 87 3 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 86 4 Alejandro Gómez Atalanta 86 5 David Silva Real Sociedad 86 6 Kai Havertz Chelsea 85 7 Luis Alberto Lazio 85 8 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 85 9 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmind 85 10 Christian Eriksen Inter 85 11 Isco Real Madrid 84 12 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmind 84 13 Radja Nainggolan Inter 83 14 Oscar Shanghai SIPG 83 15 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 83 16 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 83 17 Nabil Fekir Real Betis 83 18 Martin Odegaard Real Madrid 82 19 Mesut Ozil Arsenal 82 20 James Rodríguez Everton 82

Best CDM players

The following are the top 20 Central Defensive Midfield Players in FIFA 21.

Player Rank Player Name Player Club Player Rating 1 Casemiro Real Madrid 89 2 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 88 3 N’Golo Kante Chelsea 88 4 Fabinho Liverpool 87 5 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 87 6 Jordan Henderson Liverpool 86 7 Rodri Man City 85 8 Lucas Leiva Lazio 84 9 Axel Witsel Bayern Munich 84 10 Idrissa Gueye PSG 84 11 Mercelo Brozovic Inter 84 12 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 84 13 Blaise Matuidi Inter Miami 83 14 Fernando Sevilla 83 15 Charles Aranguiz Bayer Lerverkusen 83 16 Denis Zakaria Borussia Mönchengladbach 83 17 Danilo Pereira Porto 82 18 Konrad Laimer LB Leipzig 82 19 Javi Martinez Bayern Munich 81 20 Thomas Delaney Borussia Dortmund 81

Best CM players

The following are the top 20 Central Midfield Players in FIFA 21.

Player Rank Player Name Player Club Player Rating 1 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 2 Luca Modric Real Madrid 87 3 Paul Pogba Manchester United 86 4 Marco Veratti PSG 86 5 Thiago Liverpool 85 6 Miralem Pjanic Barcelona 85 7 Sergei Milincovic-Savic Lazio 85 8 Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool 85 9 Miralem Pjanic Barcelona 85 10 Dani Parejo Celta Vigo 85 11 Koke Atletico Madrid 85 12 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona 85 13 Saul Atletico Madrid 84 14 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 84 15 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid 84 16 Arthur Piemonte Calcio 84 17 Joao Moutinho Wolves 83 18 Renato Augusto Beijing Guoan 83 19 Ever Banega Al-Shabab 83 20 Arturo Vidal Inter 83

Midfielder Tips

If you are building a team in FUT, remember that applying Chemistry Styles can change the playstyle of the Player.

You can apply chemistry styles to adjust the way you want your midfield to act.

If you are playing Career mode, the high rating is not the only thing matters.

Potential, age, and other factors also play a key role in how a midfield player will progress.

Also, try to choose the midfielder that will suit your formation and playstyle rather than choosing on the basis of stats only.