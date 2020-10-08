In this FIFA 21 Best Midfielders guide, we will list all the best CMs, CDMs, and CAMs you can recruit in your Ultimate Team in the latest entry to this venerable series; FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 Best Midfielders
In FIFA, midfielders are a key part of the team as they will be anchoring the attack as well as the defense of the team.
Having a good balance of attacking and defensive midfielders is key to create a fluid team.
Best CAM players
The following are the top 20 Central Attacking Midfield Players in the game.
|Player Rank
|Player Name
|Player Club
|Player Rating
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|91
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|87
|3
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|86
|4
|Alejandro Gómez
|Atalanta
|86
|5
|David Silva
|Real Sociedad
|86
|6
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|85
|7
|Luis Alberto
|Lazio
|85
|8
|Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|85
|9
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmind
|85
|10
|Christian Eriksen
|Inter
|85
|11
|Isco
|Real Madrid
|84
|12
|Julian Brandt
|Borussia Dortmind
|84
|13
|Radja Nainggolan
|Inter
|83
|14
|Oscar
|Shanghai SIPG
|83
|15
|Philippe Coutinho
|Barcelona
|83
|16
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|83
|17
|Nabil Fekir
|Real Betis
|83
|18
|Martin Odegaard
|Real Madrid
|82
|19
|Mesut Ozil
|Arsenal
|82
|20
|James Rodríguez
|Everton
|82
Best CDM players
The following are the top 20 Central Defensive Midfield Players in FIFA 21.
|Player Rank
|Player Name
|Player Club
|Player Rating
|1
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|89
|2
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|88
|3
|N’Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|88
|4
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|87
|5
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|87
|6
|Jordan Henderson
|Liverpool
|86
|7
|Rodri
|Man City
|85
|8
|Lucas Leiva
|Lazio
|84
|9
|Axel Witsel
|Bayern Munich
|84
|10
|Idrissa Gueye
|PSG
|84
|11
|Mercelo Brozovic
|Inter
|84
|12
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester City
|84
|13
|Blaise Matuidi
|Inter Miami
|83
|14
|Fernando
|Sevilla
|83
|15
|Charles Aranguiz
|Bayer Lerverkusen
|83
|16
|Denis Zakaria
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|83
|17
|Danilo Pereira
|Porto
|82
|18
|Konrad Laimer
|LB Leipzig
|82
|19
|Javi Martinez
|Bayern Munich
|81
|20
|Thomas Delaney
|Borussia Dortmund
|81
Best CM players
The following are the top 20 Central Midfield Players in FIFA 21.
|Player Rank
|Player Name
|Player Club
|Player Rating
|1
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|88
|2
|Luca Modric
|Real Madrid
|87
|3
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|86
|4
|Marco Veratti
|PSG
|86
|5
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|85
|6
|Miralem Pjanic
|Barcelona
|85
|7
|Sergei Milincovic-Savic
|Lazio
|85
|8
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|Liverpool
|85
|9
|Miralem Pjanic
|Barcelona
|85
|10
|Dani Parejo
|Celta Vigo
|85
|11
|Koke
|Atletico Madrid
|85
|12
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|85
|13
|Saul
|Atletico Madrid
|84
|14
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|84
|15
|Thomas Partey
|Atletico Madrid
|84
|16
|Arthur
|Piemonte Calcio
|84
|17
|Joao Moutinho
|Wolves
|83
|18
|Renato Augusto
|Beijing Guoan
|83
|19
|Ever Banega
|Al-Shabab
|83
|20
|Arturo Vidal
|Inter
|83
Midfielder Tips
If you are building a team in FUT, remember that applying Chemistry Styles can change the playstyle of the Player.
You can apply chemistry styles to adjust the way you want your midfield to act.
If you are playing Career mode, the high rating is not the only thing matters.
Potential, age, and other factors also play a key role in how a midfield player will progress.
Also, try to choose the midfielder that will suit your formation and playstyle rather than choosing on the basis of stats only.