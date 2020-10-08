FIFA 21 Best Midfielders Guide

In this FIFA 21 Best Midfielders guide, we will list all the best CMs, CDMs, and CAMs you can recruit in your Ultimate Team in the latest entry to this venerable series; FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Best Midfielders

In FIFA, midfielders are a key part of the team as they will be anchoring the attack as well as the defense of the team.

Having a good balance of attacking and defensive midfielders is key to create a fluid team.

Best CAM players

The following are the top 20 Central Attacking Midfield Players in the game.

Player Rank Player Name Player Club Player Rating
1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 91
2 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 87
3 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 86
4 Alejandro Gómez Atalanta 86
5 David Silva Real Sociedad 86
6 Kai Havertz Chelsea 85
7 Luis Alberto Lazio 85
8 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 85
9 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmind 85
10 Christian Eriksen Inter 85
11 Isco Real Madrid 84
12 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmind 84
13 Radja Nainggolan Inter 83
14 Oscar Shanghai SIPG 83
15 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 83
16 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 83
17 Nabil Fekir Real Betis 83
18 Martin Odegaard Real Madrid 82
19 Mesut Ozil Arsenal 82
20 James Rodríguez Everton 82

Best CDM players

The following are the top 20 Central Defensive Midfield Players in FIFA 21.

Player Rank Player Name Player Club Player Rating
1 Casemiro Real Madrid 89
2 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 88
3 N’Golo Kante Chelsea 88
4 Fabinho Liverpool 87
5 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 87
6 Jordan Henderson Liverpool 86
7 Rodri Man City 85
8 Lucas Leiva Lazio 84
9 Axel Witsel Bayern Munich 84
10 Idrissa Gueye PSG 84
11 Mercelo Brozovic Inter 84
12 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 84
13 Blaise Matuidi Inter Miami 83
14 Fernando Sevilla 83
15 Charles Aranguiz Bayer Lerverkusen 83
16 Denis Zakaria Borussia Mönchengladbach 83
17 Danilo Pereira Porto 82
18 Konrad Laimer LB Leipzig 82
19 Javi Martinez Bayern Munich 81
20 Thomas Delaney Borussia Dortmund 81

Best CM players

The following are the top 20 Central Midfield Players in FIFA 21.

Player Rank Player Name Player Club Player Rating
1 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88
2 Luca Modric Real Madrid 87
3 Paul Pogba Manchester United 86
4 Marco Veratti PSG 86
5 Thiago Liverpool 85
6 Miralem Pjanic Barcelona 85
7 Sergei Milincovic-Savic Lazio 85
8 Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool 85
10 Dani Parejo Celta Vigo 85
11 Koke Atletico Madrid 85
12 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona 85
13 Saul Atletico Madrid 84
14 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 84
15 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid 84
16 Arthur Piemonte Calcio 84
17 Joao Moutinho Wolves 83
18 Renato Augusto Beijing Guoan 83
19 Ever Banega Al-Shabab 83
20 Arturo Vidal Inter 83

Midfielder Tips

If you are building a team in FUT, remember that applying Chemistry Styles can change the playstyle of the Player.

You can apply chemistry styles to adjust the way you want your midfield to act.

If you are playing Career mode, the high rating is not the only thing matters.

Potential, age, and other factors also play a key role in how a midfield player will progress.

Also, try to choose the midfielder that will suit your formation and playstyle rather than choosing on the basis of stats only.

