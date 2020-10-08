Even though EA has made the transfer of free agents difficult in FIFA 21 as compared to the older versions of Career mode in FIFA, it still remains a crucial part of the game as we will explain in this FIFA 21 Best Free Agents guide.

A free agent is basically a player whose contract is either about to expire or has expired and is now available to be picked up.

Reasons for picking up a free agent could be the matter of fact that many teams that are not that massive when it comes to finances.

To compete with big clubs, they have to find different ways to make their way in the transfer markets.

Another possible reason could be that you are up for a challenge and want to put yourself through some sort of pressure and therefore look for a lower-league side for some serious troubles and challenging career.

You also have a choice of free transfers but remember that they are free for a reason, and it’s not a nicer one hence you should avoid wasting your time on them.

However, if you turn your focus onto the free agents, you can really end up finding an impeccable set of players ready to play for you.

Here are a few acronyms that you need to know about:

Position (PO): Position is the spot on the field where the players hold their expertise at, and therefore, they’re placed there as well.

Overall Rating (OVR): Each player has many stats and attributes, OVR is basically the combination of all of them. Through this, the players’ performance can be judged.

Potential (POT): This shows what is the maximum OVR that you can get with a player.

Market Value (VA): This is the estimated amount at which a team can sell the player’s contract to another team.

FIFA 21 Best Free Agents

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA Lionel Messi 33 FC Barcelona RW, ST, CF 93 93 £60.8m Sergio Ramos 34 Real Madrid CB 89 89 £22.1m Sergio Agüero 32 Manchester City ST 89 89 £47.7m Samir Handanovič 35 Inter GK 88 88 £14.4m Ángel Di María 32 Paris Saint-Germain RW, LW 87 87 £35.1m Luka Modrić 34 Real Madrid CM 87 87 £22.1m Giorgio Chiellini 35 Juventus CB 87 87 £14m Paul Pogba 27 Manchester United CM, CDM 86 87 £45m Gianluigi Donnarumma 21 Milan GK 85 92 £37.4m Memphis Depay 26 Olympique Lyonnais CF, LW, CAM 85 88 £43.7m Georginio Wijnaldum 29 Liverpool CM 85 85 £33.3m Thiago Silva 35 Chelsea CB 85 85 £10.4m Alex Telles 27 FC Porto LB 84 85 £27.9m David Alaba 28 FC Bayern München CB, LB 84 84 £24.8m Jesús Navas 34 Sevilla FC RB, RM 84 84 £9.9m Fernandinho 35 Manchester City CB, CDM 84 84 £8.6m Edin Višća 30 Medipol Başakşehir FK RM 83 83 £22.1m Juan Bernat 27 Paris Saint-Germain LB, LM 83 84 £23m Blaise Matuidi 33 Inter Miami CDM, CM 83 83 £11.3m Renato Augusto 32 Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC CM, CAM, LM 83 83 £17.6m Gonzalo Higuaín 32 Inter Miami ST 83 83 £18.5m Zlatan Ibrahimović 38 Milan ST 83 83 £8.6m Florian Thauvin 27 Olympique de Marseille RW, RM 82 82 £20.7m Tomáš Vaclík 31 Sevilla FC GK 82 82 £12.6m Aleksandar Kolarov 34 Inter LB 82 82 £7.2m Jérôme Boateng 31 FC Bayern München CB 82 82 £14.9m Fernando Muslera 34 Galatasaray SK GK 82 82 £8.6m Lars Bender 31 Bayer 04 Leverkusen RB, CDM, CM 82 82 £14.4m Mesut Özil 31 Arsenal CAM, RW 82 82 £17.6m Gianluigi Buffon 42 Juventus GK 82 82 £2m Marko Dmitrović 28 SD Eibar GK 81 82 £13.5m Marten de Roon 29 Atalanta CDM, CM 81 81 £13.5m Arkadiusz Milik 26 Napoli ST 81 84 £20.3m Jonathan Viera 30 Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC CAM 81 81 £15.3m Taison 32 Shakhtar Donetsk LM, CAM 81 81 £12.6m Marlos 32 Shakhtar Donetsk RM, CAM 81 81 £12.6m Sami Khedira 33 Juventus CM, CDM 81 81 £9.5m Javi Martínez 31 FC Bayern München CDM, CB 81 81 £12.2m Sven Bender 31 Bayer 04 Leverkusen CB, CDM 81 81 £11.7m Marek Hamšík 32 Dalian YiFang FC CM, CDM, CAM 81 81 £12.2m Stéphane Ruffier 33 AS Saint-Étienne GK 81 81 £8.6m Łukasz Fabiański 35 West Ham United GK 81 81 £4.3m Franck Ribéry 37 Fiorentina CF, LM, LW 81 81 £5.9m André-Pierre Gignac 34 Tigres U.A.N.L. ST, CF 81 81 £8.6m Pepe 37 FC Porto CB 81 81 £3.2m Iniesta 36 Vissel Kobe CM, CAM 81 81 £5m Otávio 25 FC Porto RM, CAM, CM 80 83 £16.7m Lucas Vázquez 29 Real Madrid RW 80 80 £13.1m Julian Draxler 26 Paris Saint-Germain CAM, CM, LW 80 81 £15.8m Nacho Fernández 30 Real Madrid CB, LB, RB 80 80 £10.8m Cédric Bakambu 29 Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC ST 80 80 £13.5m Escudero 30 Sevilla FC LB, LM 80 80 £10.4m Guaita 33 Crystal Palace GK 80 80 £7.2m Hulk 33 Shanghai SIPG FC RW, ST 80 80 £8.1m Nicolas Nkoulou 30 Torino CB 80 80 £10.8m Lars Stindl 31 Borussia Mönchengladbach CAM, ST 80 80 £11.7m Giuliano 30 Al Nassr CAM 80 80 £12.6m David Luiz 33 Arsenal CB 80 80 £6.3m Diego Costa 31 Atlético Madrid ST 80 80 £12.2m Branislav Ivanović 36 West Bromwich Albion CB, RB 80 80 £2.7m

As talked earlier that in FIFA 21, the chances of you scoring the very best free agents are not likely however, we’ve gathered a few players from the list who deserve your consideration.

Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona (RW, CF, ST)

Lionel Messi, easily one of the greatest players in the world, had a huge overall ranking of 94 in FIFA 20 and can turn just about any club into a trophy winner by himself.

This season, before re-starting the UEFA Champions League, the 33-year-old scored 30 goals and 26 assists in all competitions.

If Messi manages to hang on to a new deal with Barcelona, FIFA 21 will remain a future expiry of the term.

Sergio Agüero, Manchester City (ST)

Since joining Atlético Madrid in 2011, Sergio Agüero has become Manchester City’s main striker.

Now 32 years old, but with a FIFA 20 ranking of 90 OVR, he may be one of the best FIFA 21 contract expiry signings.

Strictly a striker, in vital qualities such as finishing, positioning, composure, reactions, and balance, Agüero has long boasted scores of 90 or above.

Even if, notwithstanding his recurrent injuries, age, he scored 23 goals, which make him a very good candidate.

David Alaba, Bayern Munich, (CB, LB)

Alaba is now one of the world’s highest-rated left-backs and has the rare potential to play at center-back as well.

Alaba played 38 games mainly from the center-back position this season and scored twice last season for Bayern.

In FIFA 21, on a salary of £ 93,000 per week, the 84 OVR defender has a worth of £32.5 million.

Alaba has a sound collection of ratings if he does not sign a new contract and is a suitable age to be a mainstay of the squad for the next few seasons.

Memphis Depay, Olympique Lyonnais (CAM, LW, CF)

Memphis Depay may be an impressive contract expiry signing, just 26-years-old, ranked 85 OVR with an 88 Cup and flying with Olympique Lyonnais.

Last season, the versatile Dutchman scored 14 goals in 19 games with two assists in each of his Champions League appearances, but he saw his season grind to a halt due to a rupture of the cruciate ligament.

His deal at FIFA 21 is for £120,000 per week, with the Dutch looking forward to ranking among the best expiry signings of the deal.