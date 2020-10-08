FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players Guide

FIFA 21’s 5-star-skillers are the best of the best. They can take care of even the toughest situations. In this list for FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players, we’ll be walking you through the most skilled players in the FIFA 21 roster.
FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players
These big boys of the league will essentially be carrying your team for the most part. They’ll have maximum efficiencies in their respective positions.
Below is a list of 30 of the best talented Five Star Skill Players.
You’ll find important details like their clubs and ratings in the table below to help you understand each player’s value and where to find them in the market.
Cristiano Ronaldo obviously stands out on top, similar to FIFA 20. Neymar also continues to maintain his second position from FIFA 20.
A few other players were shuffled here and there, and some were removed from the Five-Star club in FIFA 21.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Piemonte Calcio
|93
|2
|Neymar Jr
|Paris Saint-Germain
|91
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|90
|4
|Angel Di Maria
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|5
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|87
|6
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|87
|7
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|86
|8
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|85
|9
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|85
|10
|Memphis Depay
|Olympique Lyonnais
|85
|11
|Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|85
|12
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|85
|13
|Douglas Costa
|Piemonte Calcio
|84
|14
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Milan
|83
|15
|Marcelo
|Real Madrid
|83
|16
|Wilfried Zaha
|Crystal Palace
|83
|17
|Martin Ødegaard
|Real Madrid
|83
|18
|Coutinho
|FC Barcelona
|83
|19
|Ousmane Dembele
|FC Barcelona
|83
|20
|Quincy Promes
|Ajax
|82
|21
|Marlos
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|81
|22
|Eduardo Salvio
|Boca Juniors
|81
|23
|Joao Felix
|Atletico De Madrid
|81
|24
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Liverpool
|81
|25
|Cuadrado
|Piemonte Calcio
|81
|26
|Franck Ribery
|Fiorentina
|81
|27
|Nani
|Orlando City SC
|80
|28
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|80
|29
|David Neres
|Ajax
|80
|30
|Federico Bernardeschi
|Piemonte Calcio
|80