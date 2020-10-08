FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players Guide

FIFA 21’s 5-star-skillers are the best of the best. They can take care of even the toughest situations. In this list for FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players, we’ll be walking you through the most skilled players in the FIFA 21 roster.

FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players

These big boys of the league will essentially be carrying your team for the most part. They’ll have maximum efficiencies in their respective positions.

Below is a list of 30 of the best talented Five Star Skill Players.

You’ll find important details like their clubs and ratings in the table below to help you understand each player’s value and where to find them in the market.

Cristiano Ronaldo obviously stands out on top, similar to FIFA 20. Neymar also continues to maintain his second position from FIFA 20.

A few other players were shuffled here and there, and some were removed from the Five-Star club in FIFA 21.