FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players Guide

By Usman Ahmad

FIFA 21’s 5-star-skillers are the best of the best. They can take care of even the toughest situations. In this list for FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players, we’ll be walking you through the most skilled players in the FIFA 21 roster.

FIFA 21 Best Five Star Skill Players

These big boys of the league will essentially be carrying your team for the most part. They’ll have maximum efficiencies in their respective positions.

Below is a list of 30 of the best talented Five Star Skill Players.

You’ll find important details like their clubs and ratings in the table below to help you understand each player’s value and where to find them in the market.

Cristiano Ronaldo obviously stands out on top, similar to FIFA 20. Neymar also continues to maintain his second position from FIFA 20.

A few other players were shuffled here and there, and some were removed from the Five-Star club in FIFA 21.

Rank Player Club Rating
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio 93
2 Neymar Jr Paris Saint-Germain 91
3 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 90
4 Angel Di Maria Paris Saint-Germain 87
5 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 87
6 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 87
7 Paul Pogba Manchester United 86
8 Thiago Liverpool 85
9 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 85
10 Memphis Depay Olympique Lyonnais 85
11 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 85
12 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 85
13 Douglas Costa Piemonte Calcio 84
14 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Milan 83
15 Marcelo Real Madrid 83
16 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 83
17 Martin Ødegaard Real Madrid 83
18 Coutinho FC Barcelona 83
19 Ousmane Dembele FC Barcelona 83
20 Quincy Promes Ajax 82
21 Marlos Shakhtar Donetsk 81
22 Eduardo Salvio Boca Juniors 81
23 Joao Felix Atletico De Madrid 81
24 Xherdan Shaqiri Liverpool 81
25 Cuadrado Piemonte Calcio 81
26 Franck Ribery Fiorentina 81
27 Nani Orlando City SC 80
28 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 80
29 David Neres Ajax 80
30 Federico Bernardeschi Piemonte Calcio 80

Usman Ahmad