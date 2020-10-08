At the start of your FIFA Ultimate Team career, you need to find the best bargain players to build a strong starter team to be the foundation of your career and for that we prepared this FIFA 21 Best Bargain Players guide.

This may seem like a difficult thing to do, but it’s actually very easy as there are a plethora of cheap, talented players in the game that can give expensive players a run for their money.

These bargain players come with surprisingly great stats while costing measly sums of money.

Creating a powerful squad at the start of Ultimate Team using these bargain players will let you get a headstart ahead of other players.

To help you out with picking the best bargain players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, we’ve prepared this guide containing a list of the best bargain players you can get in the game.

The prices of the players fluctuate daily, so don’t expect these bargain players to remain cheap forever.

The acronyms used in the following table stand for:

PO: Position

Position OVR: Overall Rating

Overall Rating VA: Market Value

FIFA 21 Best Bargain Players

Name Club Age PO OVR VA Ricardo Pereira Leicester 27 RB 85 €61m Mateo Kovacic Chelsea 26 CM 83 €47m Rui Patricio Wolves 32 GK 84 €21m Willian Arsenal 32 RW 82 €25m Christian Pulisic Chelsea 22 LW 81 €41.5 Max Kruse Union Berlin 32 CAM 81 €20.5m Franck Ribery Fiorentina 37 CF 81 €9m Dean Henderson Manchester United 23 GK 80 €36m Juan Musso Udinese 26 GK 80 €21m Corentin Tolisso Bayern Munich 26 CM 80 €27.5m Marcus Thuram Borussia Monchengladbach 23 LW 80 €34m Viktor Tsygankov Dynamo Kiev 22 RM 80 €34m Moussa Dembele Lyon 24 ST 80 €37.5m Danny Ings Southampton 28 ST 80 €23m Luka Jovic Real Madrid 22 ST 80 €33m Eric Bailly Manchester United 26 CB 79 €20.5m Dan-Axel Zagadou Borussia Dortmund 21 CB 79 €33m Nico Elvedi Borussia Monchengladbach 24 CB 79 €20m Kieran Tierny Arsenal 23 LB 78 €30m Jean-Philippe Gbamin Everton 25 CDM 78 €19.5m

Now that we’ve listed the best bargain players in the game let’s talk about what actually makes these players worth your money.

Ricardo Pereira tops this list with his insane 85 OVR, which is crazy considering that you can buy him for only 18000 coins. He’s arguably the best right-back in FIFA 21, so he’s undoubtedly the best bargain player for this position.

Dean Henderson, unsurprisingly, makes an appearance on this list. His performance in the last season for Sheffield United was incredible, which is why he’s been given an 80 OVR in FIFA 21.

Rui Patricio is the highest rated GK on the list, with an impressive OVR of 84. He also has impressive base stats and costs only 5000 coins. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Since pace has become a huge factor in the FIFA franchise now, even your defenders need decent pace stats.

This is why Dan-Axel Zagadou appears on this list, as he has very well-balanced physical stats, and having a player with such a large stature at the back will help strengthen your defense quite a bit.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin will have your midfield covered, as he has base ratings of 70+ for dribbling, passing, defending, physical, and pace. He goes for only 4100 coins, so you shouldn’t think twice about getting him.

Marcus Thuram costs only 2000 coins, yet three of his stats are sitting in the 80s. This makes him a no-brainer pick for the winger position.

If you’re looking for bargain strikers, then Franck Ribery should be the first player you lay your eyes on. He’s cemented his name in the football world as one of the best ever to do it, so there’s not much more to say.